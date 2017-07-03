Average reported attendances for MLS through gameweek 18 of the 2017 season

If you’ve been following MLS attendance for a while, it should come as no surprise at the poor attendance numbers in Colorado and Dallas. I was also surprised by the relatively weak number in Philadelphia.
New York City FC’s number was also weak, but it’s possible that they are reaching their true level after 2½ seasons. As I mentioned last week, San Jose’s year-to-date deficit was reduced to on-par with 2016 as their match versus the Galaxy was held in Stanford Stadium with a turnout of over 50,000.
After the first 196 matches, the average attendance is down 0.76% vs 2016.
|Franchise
|Attendance
|Chicago
|20,187
|Colorado
|13,774
|Columbus
|20,391
|Dallas
|14,984
|Kansas City
|20,933
|Montreal
|18,707
|NYCFC
|21,572
|Philadelphia
|16,143
|Salt Lake
|19,218
|San Jose
|50,617
|MLS Attendance – Equal # of Home Games
|2016
|2017
|Att
|Att
|Att +/-
|GP
|Atlanta
|NA
|46,698
|NA
|7
|Seattle
|40,809
|42,628
|4.46%
|8
|Toronto
|27,369
|26,765
|-2.21%
|9
|Orlando
|33,892
|25,280
|-25.41%
|10
|LA Galaxy
|24,101
|22,950
|-4.78%
|8
|NYCFC
|26,188
|22,449
|-14.28%
|9
|Vancouver
|22,014
|21,323
|-3.14%
|8
|San Jose
|21,282
|21,262
|-0.09%
|10
|Portland
|21,144
|21,144
|0.00%
|9
|Montreal
|21,833
|20,786
|-4.80%
|7
|Red Bulls
|19,130
|20,265
|5.93%
|9
|Minnesota
|NA
|20,115
|NA
|9
|Sporting KC
|19,660
|19,670
|0.05%
|9
|Salt Lake
|19,583
|18,584
|-5.10%
|9
|Houston
|19,716
|17,759
|-9.93%
|9
|NE Revs
|18,020
|17,054
|-5.36%
|8
|Philadelphia Union
|17,004
|16,534
|-2.77%
|10
|D.C. United
|15,692
|16,469
|4.96%
|9
|Chicago
|14,775
|16,410
|11.06%
|10
|FC Dallas
|13,680
|15,171
|10.90%
|9
|Colorado
|15,704
|15,150
|-3.53%
|10
|Columbus
|16,413
|14,139
|-13.86%
|10