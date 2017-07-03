Home
Average reported attendances for MLS through gameweek 18 of the 2017 season

July 3, 2017 attendance, Leagues: Major League Soccer No Comments

If you’ve been following MLS attendance for a while, it should come as no surprise at the poor attendance numbers in Colorado and Dallas. I was also surprised by the relatively weak number in Philadelphia.

New York City FC’s number was also weak, but it’s possible that they are reaching their true level after 2½ seasons. As I mentioned last week, San Jose’s year-to-date deficit was reduced to on-par with 2016 as their match versus the Galaxy was held in Stanford Stadium with a turnout of over 50,000.

After the first 196 matches, the average attendance is down 0.76% vs 2016.

Franchise Attendance
Chicago 20,187
Colorado 13,774
Columbus 20,391
Dallas 14,984
Kansas City 20,933
Montreal 18,707
NYCFC 21,572
Philadelphia 16,143
Salt Lake 19,218
San Jose 50,617

MLS Attendance – Equal # of Home Games  
  2016 2017    
  Att Att Att +/- GP
Atlanta NA 46,698 NA 7
Seattle 40,809 42,628 4.46% 8
Toronto 27,369 26,765 -2.21% 9
Orlando 33,892 25,280 -25.41% 10
LA Galaxy 24,101 22,950 -4.78% 8
NYCFC 26,188 22,449 -14.28% 9
Vancouver 22,014 21,323 -3.14% 8
San Jose 21,282 21,262 -0.09% 10
Portland 21,144 21,144 0.00% 9
Montreal 21,833 20,786 -4.80% 7
Red Bulls 19,130 20,265 5.93% 9
Minnesota NA 20,115 NA 9
Sporting KC 19,660 19,670 0.05% 9
Salt Lake 19,583 18,584 -5.10% 9
Houston 19,716 17,759 -9.93% 9
NE Revs 18,020 17,054 -5.36% 8
Philadelphia Union 17,004 16,534 -2.77% 10
D.C. United 15,692 16,469 4.96% 9
Chicago 14,775 16,410 11.06% 10
FC Dallas 13,680 15,171 10.90% 9
Colorado 15,704 15,150 -3.53% 10
Columbus 16,413 14,139 -13.86% 10

