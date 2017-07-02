Juventus away jersey for 2017/18 season features bold yellow and blue colors

Juventus has released their new away jersey for the 2017/18 season. Inspired by one of the club’s golden eras and the city colors of Turin, the new yellow and blue away jersey for the 2017/18 season has been designed with the Bianconeri’s classic away shirts from the 1980s in mind.
The jersey comes at a time when the club is once again re-inventing itself, so the retro style from the ‘80s has been given a modern revival to match with the club’s new logo and redesigned identity ‘Black and White and More.’
This new philosophy is running through everything the club does, highlighting its innovative and uncompromising drive forward. The distinctive new ‘J’ logo features the club’s iconic stripes in a sleek and bold style, which in the away kit, the logo stands out in a bold blue color against the yellow shirt.
Here are close-ups to show the detail in the Juventus away jersey for the 2017/18 season: