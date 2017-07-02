Where to find Mexico vs Portugal Confederations Cup third-place final on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Mexico vs Portugal in the Confederations Cup third-place final, you’ve come to the right place.
In what would have been a dream final for many, Portugal and Mexico will play it out to determine who will end in third and fourth place in the tournament in an early kick off from Russia.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Mexico vs Portugal
What: FIFA Confederations Cup third-place final
When: Game kicks off at 8am ET / 5am PT; Sunday, July 2, 2017
Where: Live on FOX Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
With fubo Premier, you can watch Mexico vs Portugal and tons of soccer games with a 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with fubo Premier, you can stream NBCSN, FS1, FS2 as well as beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports Net, Telemundo, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, One World Sports, CSN and YES.
Plus fubo Premier, the legal streaming service, also streams Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019, MLS, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, 2017 Gold Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and Euro 2020 qualifiers.
The fubo Premier app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.
