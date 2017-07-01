Where to find Mexico vs. Paraguay on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Mexico vs. Paraguay, you’ve come to the right place.
After losing to Chile in the Confederations Cup semi-final, Mexico’s national team will be focused on tonight’s friendly against Paraguay with a team made of young up-and-coming youth players who could be the future of this El Tri team. This will be a perfect opportunity to give players vital playing time.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Mexico vs. Paraguay
What: Friendly
When: Game kicks off at 8:30pm ET / 5:30m PT; Saturday, July 1, 2017
Where: Live on FOX Sports 1, Univision, Univision Deportes, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
With fubo Premier, you can watch Mexico vs. Paraguay and tons of soccer games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with fubo Premier, you can stream NBCSN, FS1, FS2 as well as beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports Net, Telemundo, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, One World Sports, CSN and YES.
Plus fubo Premier, the legal streaming service, also streams Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019, MLS, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, 2017 Gold Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and Euro 2020 qualifiers.
The fuboTV app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.
Mexico lost to Germany not Chile in the Confederation Cup Semi-final.