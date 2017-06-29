FXX, FOX and FS1 to broadcast USA’s Gold Cup group stage games

All three group stage games for the US Men’s National Team in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold will be televised on FXX, FOX and FS1 in the United States, which should help give the USMNT some big viewing numbers in the first week of the tournament.
Pitting North American, Central American and Caribbean neighbors and rivals against each other every two years, CONCACAF Gold Cup includes a total of 25 matches and 12 teams competing to earn a right to compete in the playoff to qualify for the 2021 FIFA Confederations Cup.
The US Men’s National Team begins their Gold Cup run against Panama on Saturday, July 8 at 4:30 pm ET. The game will be broadcast live on the over-the-air FOX network.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Gold Cup games on US TV and streaming
The next game in the group stage for the US Men’s National Team will be against Martinique on Wednesday, July 12 at 9 pm ET. The match will be televised on FOX Sports 1.
Last but not least, the final group stage game will be beamed live across the United States on FXX featuring the US Men’s National Team against Nicaragua on Saturday, July 15 at 7 pm ET.
FXX (formerly FOX Soccer Channel) is in 84.9 million homes in the United States.
I wonder how much of this decision to put a game on FXX was influenced by the USA/Colombia 3rd place game at the Copa America last summer drawing over 1 million viewers on FX. Really the only stuff I know that FXX shows is The Simpsons and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia. We’ll see though. If it gets a big number, I’m a happy camper.