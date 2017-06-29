Where to find Mexico vs. Germany Confederations Cup on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Mexico vs. Germany in the Confederations Cup semi-final, you’ve come to the right place.
Will it be Mexico or Germany that will play Chile in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup final on Sunday? While some may favor Mexico in this game especially against a younger German side, this should be an entertaining game between two teams that love to go forward.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Mexico vs. Germany
What: FIFA Confederations Cup semi-final
When: Game kicks off at 2pm ET / 11am PT; Thursday, June 29, 2017
Where: Live on FOX Sports 2, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue, TelemundoDeportes.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo App and fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
With fubo Premier, you can watch Mexico vs. Germany and tons of Confederations Cup games with a 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with fubo Premier, you can stream NBCSN, FS1, FS2 as well as beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports Net, Telemundo, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, One World Sports, CSN and YES.
Plus fubo Premier, the legal streaming service, also streams Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019, MLS, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, 2017 Gold Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and Euro 2020 qualifiers.
The fubo Premier app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.
