ESPN to televise Arsenal, Dortmund, Bayern, Lyon and Milan games from International Champions Cup China

June 29, 2017 AC Milan, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, ESPN, Inter Milan, Leagues: EPL, lyon No Comments

This summer’s International Champions Cup tournament in China will feature Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Lyon and Inter Milan, with all of the games televised across a myriad of ESPN networks.

The six teams will clash in four contests in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenzhen & Nanjing in this July. It’s the 3rd consecutive year the world’s leading pre-season soccer tournament to take place in China.

The schedule of matches are as follows (all times Eastern; TV listings are subject to change):

 

Tuesday, July 18, 2017

AC Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund (International Champions Cup China), 7:45am, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes and Sling Latino (free trial)

 

Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich (International Champions Cup China), 8am, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)

 

Saturday, July 22, 2017

Bayern Munich vs. AC Milan (International Champions Cup China), 5:30am, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)

 

Monday, July 24, 2017

Inter vs. AC Milan (International Champions Cup China), 8am, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)

