ESPN to televise Arsenal, Dortmund, Bayern, Lyon and Milan games from International Champions Cup China

This summer’s International Champions Cup tournament in China will feature Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Lyon and Inter Milan, with all of the games televised across a myriad of ESPN networks.
The six teams will clash in four contests in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenzhen & Nanjing in this July. It’s the 3rd consecutive year the world’s leading pre-season soccer tournament to take place in China.
The schedule of matches are as follows (all times Eastern; TV listings are subject to change):
Tuesday, July 18, 2017
AC Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund (International Champions Cup China), 7:45am, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes and Sling Latino (free trial)
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich (International Champions Cup China), 8am, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)
Saturday, July 22, 2017
Bayern Munich vs. AC Milan (International Champions Cup China), 5:30am, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)
Monday, July 24, 2017
Inter vs. AC Milan (International Champions Cup China), 8am, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free 7-day trial)