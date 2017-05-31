DIRECTV NOW offering free Amazon Fire TV stick to new subscribers

UPDATE: The offer for a free Amazon Fire TV stick has ended. DIRECTV NOW’s new offer is for a free Roku Premiere when you prepay for two months.
DIRECTV NOW is offering a free Amazon Fire TV stick to new subscribers with a prepaid one month subscription.
The legal streaming service, which doesn’t require a subscription to DIRECTV NOW or any cable or satellite service, features more than 60 live TV channels including many of interest to sports fans such as NBC (in select cities), NBCSN, CNBC, ESPN, ESPN2, FOX (in select cities), FS1, FS2, FOX Sports Net, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, Telemundo, Galavision and YES. DIRECTV NOW also includes access to the NBC Sports App using your DIRECTV NOW login credentials.
The free Amazon Fire TV stick is available when you order DIRECTV NOW with one-month prepay. The value of the Amazon Fire TV stick is $39.99, so that’s certainly a great deal if you’re looking to add a stick that you can insert into the HDMI port on your modern TV.
Packages start as low as $35 per month. DIRECTV NOW features:
• 60+ live TV channels,
• Add HBO, CINEMAX or STARZ from $5/month,
• 72-hour rewind on select channels,
• No annual contract. Cancel anytime.
To get the free Roku Premiere, prepay for two months of DIRECTV NOW service today.
With an Amazon Fire TV stick (which comes with the Alexa Voice Remote), not only will you be able to access the DIRECTV NOW app but it also offers access (at an additional cost) to Amazon Video, Hulu, Netflix, HBO NOW, WatchESPN, Showtime, Sling TV and more.
The Amazon Fire stick combined with a subscription to DIRECTV NOW could be your answer to cutting the cord and saving money on your expensive cable or satellite TV subscription each month.
The Amazon Fire TV stick offer ended on June 30, 2017.
Does AT&T Mi-Fi support the free data when streaming DirectTV Now with your Amazon Fire Stick?
