Most-watched soccer games on US TV for May 8-14, 2017

May 18, 2017 TV Ratings 1 Comment

Mexican soccer continued to dominate American television as the Liguilla began this past week. Saturday’s match between Monterrey and Toluca drew 1.3 million viewers on Univision to make it the most-watched soccer match of the week. The following day, Chivas and Atlas drew 1.2 million viewers to become the most-watched game that day.

Meanwhile, Major League Soccer continued its TV ratings struggles as not a single game of the five nationally broadcast this weekend managed to draw more than 300,000 viewers. Portland and Atlanta came the closest Sunday afternoon on ESPN drawing 297,000.

Better news for fans of the NWSL as Saturday’s match between Sky Blue FC and the Houston Dash was watched by a season high 109,000 on Lifetime. The league is now averaging 88,600 viewers five weeks into the new season.

Finally, the Bundesliga made its penultimate appearance on the FOX broadcast network Saturday as 339,000 people witnessed the high scoring match between the 2016-17 champions Bayern Munich and runners-up RB Leipzig.

Here are the most-watched soccer games on US TV for May 8-14, 2017:

Average viewing audiences for soccer leagues on US TV:

Rank Date Competition Teams TV
1 5/13/17 Liga MX Liguilla Monterrey / Tigres Univision; 1300000
2 5/14/17 Liga MX Liguilla Chivas / Atlas Univision; 1200000
3 5/13/17 Liga MX Liguilla Toluca / Santos UDN; 686000
4 5/10/17 Liga MX Liguilla Tigres / Monterrey UDN; 569000
5 5/14/17 Premier League Spurs / Man Utd NBCSN; 568000
6 5/10/17 Liga MX Liguilla Santos / Toluca UDN; 513000
7 5/9/17 UEFA CL Semi Finals Juventus / Monaco FS1/D; 493000
8 5/13/17 Premier League Arsenal / Stoke City NBCSN; 425000
9 5/10/17 UEFA CL Semi Finals Atlético Madrid / Real Madrid FS1; 366000
10 5/13/17 Bundesliga Leipzig / Bayern FOX; 339000
11 5/13/17 Premier League Swansea City / Sunderland NBCSN; 300000
12 5/14/17 MLS Portland Timbers / Atlanta United ESPN; 297000
13 5/14/17 Premier League West Ham / Liverpool NBCSN; 293000
14 5/13/17 Premier League Man City / Leicester City NBCSN; 266000
15 5/14/17 La Liga Las Palmas / Barcelona beIN; 215000
16 5/12/17 Premier League West Brom / Chelsea NBCSN; 205000
17 5/11/17 UEFA EL Semi Finals Man Utd / Celta Vigo FS1; 195000
18 5/13/17 MLS Chicago Fire / Seattle Sounders ESPN2; 189000
19 5/8/17 Premier League Chelsea / Middlesbrough NBCSN; 188000
20 5/14/17 MLS FC Dallas / New York City FS1/D; 150000
21 5/14/17 MLS New York Red Bulls / Los Angeles Galaxy FS1/D; 168000
22 5/13/17 MLS Colorado Rapids / San Jose Earthquakes UniMás; 144000
23 5/13/17 NWSL Dash / Sky Blue Lifetime; 109000
24 5/14/17 Primeira Liga Porto / Ferreira UDN; 39000

  1. Oliver Tse May 18, 2017

    Not having a “big 6” English team in the UEFA Champions League Semifinals have hurt the viewership on FS1 in English.

    The viewership for the semifinals this season is down about 20% compared to what ESPN(1 or 2) were drawing for the semifinals 10 years go.

    2007 was the first year we noticed a significant uptick in Champions League ratings. FOX Sports of course noticed (and FOX also noticed that ESPN had hired Jamie Horowitz to re-program ESPN2 on weekday afternoons) and acted accordingly in March 2009 with a big bid.

