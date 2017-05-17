FIFA U-20 World Cup TV schedule for viewers in the US

FOX Sports (English-language rights) and NBC Sports (Spanish-language rights) present the 2017 FIFA Under-20 World Cup Tournament taking place in South Korea from May 20 to June 11. Twenty-four teams are divided into 6 groups of 4 teams, including the USA Under-20 team which has been paired up with Ecuador, Saudi Arabia and Senegal in Group F. Top 2 teams from each Group along with the top 4 third-placed teams will advance to the Round of 16 with elimination rounds all the way to the Final which will be played on Sunday, June 11th.
Former USA International Tab Ramos is coaching his third consecutive Under-20 World Cup squad with some very good talent on hand. Players to watch include Erik Palmer-Brown (contracted to Sporting KC) who just spent the last season helping Porto FC’s “B” team win the Portuguese 2nd Division. Another USA player worth noting is Tottenham’s Cameron Carter-Vickers – a defender who has been at the Tottenham Hotspur academy since the age of 11. He made his debut for the senior side this season in an English League Cup match against Gillingham. And if you see the name ‘Klinsmann’ on the back of a goalkeeper’s jersey, yes, Jonathan Klinsmann is the son of former US coach Jurgen Klinsmann.
FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 will provide LIVE coverage of each match from the tournament. NBC Universo and Telemundo will feature select matches. Below is the schedule for all of the Group Stage matches (Elimination Round TV schedule will be provided when available).
All times Eastern USA
Saturday, May 20
Venezuela vs. Germany, 1:00am, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Argentina vs. England, 3:30am, FOX Sports 1, Universo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Vanuatu vs. Mexico, 4:00am, FOX Sports 2, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Korea Rep. vs. Guinea, 7:00am, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Sunday, May 21
Zambia vs. Portugal, 1:00am, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
South Africa vs. Japan, 4:00am, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Iran vs. Costa Rica, 4:00am, FOX Sports 2, Universo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Italy vs. Uruguay, 7:00am, FOX Sports 1, Universo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Monday, May 22
Ecuador vs. USA, 4:00am, FOX Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
France vs. Honduras, 4:00am, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Saudi Arabia vs. Senegal, 7:00am, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Vietnam vs. New Zealand, 7:00am, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Tuesday, May 23
England vs. Guinea, 4:00am, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Venezuela vs. Vanuatu, 4:00am, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Mexico vs. Germany, 7:00am, FOX Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Korea Rep. vs. Argentina, 7:00am, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Wednesday, May 24
South Africa vs. Italy, 4:00am, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Zambia vs. Iran, 4:00am, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Uruguay vs. Japan, 7:00am, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Costa Rica vs. Portugal, 7:00am, FOX Sports 2, Universo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Thursday, May 25
France vs. Vietnam, 4:00am, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Ecuador vs. Saudi Arabia, 4:00am, FOX Sports 2, Universo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Senegal vs. USA, 7:00am, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
New Zealand vs. Honduras, 7:00am, FOX Sports 2, Universo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Friday, May 26
Mexico vs. Venezuela, 4:00am, FOX Sports 1, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Germany vs. Vanuatu, 4:00am, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
England vs. Korea Rep., 7:00am, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Guinea vs. Argentina, 7:00am, FOX Sports 2, Universo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Saturday, May 27
Portugal vs. Iran, 4:00am, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Costa Rica vs. Zambia, 4:00am, FOX Sports 2, Universo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Japan vs. Italy, 7:00am, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Uruguay vs. South Africa, 7:00am, FOX Sports 2, Universo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Sunday, May 28
New Zealand vs. France, 4:00am, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Honduras vs. Vietnam, 4:00am, FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
USA vs. Saudi Arabia, 7:00am, FOX Sports 1, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Senegal vs. Ecuador, 7:00am, FOX Sports 2, Telemundo, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
