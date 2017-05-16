Where to find Sheff Wed vs. Huddersfield Championship semi-final 2nd leg on US live streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Sheffield Wednesday vs. Huddersfield Town, you’ve come to the right place.
The winner of the Championship semi-final second leg will find themselves one game away from being promoted to the Premier League. After both teams ended the game 0-0 in the first leg, there’s everything to play for in the second leg, which will be shown via live streaming in the US.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Sheffield Wednesday vs. Huddersfield
What: EFL Championship playoff semifinal, second leg
When: Game kicks off at 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT; Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Where: Live on beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
With the game on beIN SPORTS Connect, you can watch the game via fuboTV (which integrates the beIN SPORTS Connect streams directly into fubo Premier). Plus, you can cast the stream directly to your TV set with Google Chromecast, Apple TV or Roku, if you like.
With fuboTV, you can watch Sheffield Wednesday vs. Huddersfield and tons of other soccer games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast or Roku.
Now with fubo Premier, you can stream NBCSN, FS1, FS2 as well as beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, NBC Universo, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports Net, Telemundo, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, One World Sports, CSN and YES.
Plus fubo Premier, the legal streaming service, also streams La Liga, Liga MX, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019, MLS, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, 2017 Gold Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and Euro 2020 qualifiers.
The fuboTV app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.
Cannot believe this game is not on TV. Terrible decision by BeIn Sports.
It’s on at the same time as Celta-Real Madrid, which could be the game that decides who wins the title in Spain. More people (200,000 or more) will watch that game than Wednesday against Huddersfield, which may get 15,000 viewers.
The game will be on beIN SPORTS Connect, which you can cast to your TV set.