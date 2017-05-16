NBC Sports finalizes TV schedule for final day of Premier League season

NBC Sports has finalized the TV schedule for the final day of the 2016/17 Premier League season, which will feature 10 games shown live across NBC’s network of TV channels.
The major game that will be featured on the flagship NBC network is Arsenal against Everton, which will be a decisive game as the Gunners try to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. At the same time, Liverpool tackles Middlesbrough on NBCSN. A win for Liverpool and there’s no way for Arsenal to qualify for the Champions League. Last but not least, Manchester City needs a draw or a win against Watford to guarantee Champions League football next season.
Here’s the complete schedule of Premier League games that will air at 10am ET on Sunday (all times Eastern):
Sunday, May 21, 2017
Arsenal vs. Everton, 10am, NBC, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue (in select cities) and fubo Premier (in select cities) (7 day free trial)
Liverpool vs. Middlesbrough, 10am, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Watford vs. Manchester City, 10am, USA, NBC Sports App and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Burnley vs. West Ham, 10am, Oxygen, NBC Sports App and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Chelsea vs. Sunderland, 10am, SyFy, NBC Sports App and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Hull vs. Spurs, 10am, MSNBC, NBC Sports App and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Leicester vs. Bournemouth, 10am, Bravo, NBC Sports App and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace, 10am, CNBC, NBC Sports App and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Southampton vs. Stoke, 10am, E!, NBC Sports App and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
Swansea vs. West Brom, 10am, Esquire, NBC Sports App and fubo Premier (7 day free trial)
