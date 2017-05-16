Where to find Juventus vs. Lazio Coppa Italia Final on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch the Coppa Italia final between Juventus and Lazio, you’ve come to the right place.
In the United States, GolTV has exclusive TV rights to the Coppa Italia final so you can either watch the game on the English-language GolTV or the Spanish-language GolTV en Español. But if your TV provider doesn’t have GolTV or you’re a cord cutter, you can watch the game for free with fubo Latino, who are currently offering a free 7-day trial (more details below) to soccer fans in the USA.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Juventus vs. Lazio
What: Coppa Italia final
When: Game kicks off at 3pm ET / Noon PT; Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Where: Live on GolTV, GolTV en Español and fubo Latino (free 7-day trial)
With fubo Latino, you can watch Juventus vs. Lazio and tons of Italian soccer games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
there is no juve Lazio on fubotv….
Yes, there is. I’m watching it now under the fubo Latino package.