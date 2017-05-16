Where to find Celta vs. Real Madrid on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Celta vs. Real Madrid, you’ve come to the right place.
beIN SPORTS will present exclusive U.S. coverage of Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid. ‘Los Merengues’ will be seeking a victory in this midweek match in order to grab a lead over their eternal rivals FC Barcelona as they both head into La Liga’s final weekend of play. This highly-anticipated match, which could go a long way in deciding the 2017 La Liga title, will air LIVE from the at Estadio Municipal de Balaídos in Vigo on Wednesday, May 17th at 2:50pm.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Celta vs. Real Madrid
When: Game kicks off at 3pm ET / Noon PT; Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Where: Live on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
With fuboTV, you can watch Celta vs. Real Madrid and tons of La Liga soccer games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
The fuboTV app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.
