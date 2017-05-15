Where to find Reading vs. Fulham Championship semi-final 2nd leg on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Reading vs. Fulham, you’ve come to the right place.
The winner of the Championship semi-final second leg will find themselves one game away from being promoted to the Premier League. After both teams ended the game 1-1 in the first leg, there’s everything to play for in the second leg, which will be shown on US television and streaming.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Reading vs. Fulham
What: EFL Championship playoff semifinal, second leg
When: Game kicks off at 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT; Monday, May 16, 2017
Where: Live on beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
With fuboTV, you can watch Reading vs. Fulham and tons of other soccer games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast or Roku.
Now with fubo Premier, you can stream NBCSN, FS1, FS2 as well as beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, NBC Universo, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports Net, Telemundo, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, One World Sports, CSN and YES.
Plus fubo Premier, the legal streaming service, also streams La Liga, Liga MX, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019, MLS, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, 2017 Gold Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and Euro 2020 qualifiers.
The fuboTV app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.
What’s the point of BeIN Sports having the rights to Championship fixtures and then showing the playoffs on their Spanish channel? Also BeIN Connect doesn’t support MS Edge or Google Chrome and when using IE can sometimes be problematic. Terrible decision by them.
You can watch beIN SPORTS Connect via fuboTV (with their 7-day free trial) on any browser including Chrome and IE.