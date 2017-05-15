Where to find Manchester City vs. West Brom on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Manchester City vs. West Brom, you’ve come to the right place.
The race for the top four in England is coming to a close, and Manchester City is the pole position to guarantee qualification for the UEFA Champions League if they can win their final two games since they have a much better goal difference than Arsenal.
Plus, for City fans, this will be Pablo Zabaleta’s final home match for Manchester City.
This match was originally scheduled to air on NBCSN, but has been moved to NBC Sports App because the Arsenal-Sunderland game will be shown on TV instead.
Nevertheless, you can still watch the game in the US. All of the details are below!
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Manchester City vs. West Bromwich Albion
What: Premier League, gameweek 37
When: Game kicks off at 3pm ET / Noon PT; Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Where: Live on Premier League Extra Time, NBC Sports App and DIRECTV NOW (free 7-day trial)
Once you sign up for the DIRECTV NOW free trial, use your login credentials to log into NBC Sports App online or on Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire.
With DIRECTV NOW, you can watch Man City vs. WBA and tons of Premier League soccer games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with DIRECTV NOW, you can stream NBC (in select cities), NBCSN, CNBC, ESPN, ESPN2, FOX (in select cities), FS1, FS2, FOX Sports Net, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, Telemundo, Galavision and YES.
Plus DIRECTV NOW, the legal streaming service, also streams Premier League, World Cup 2018/2022/2026, UEFA Champions League, Liga MX, MLS, Euro 2020, World Cup qualifiers, Copa America 2017, Gold Cup 2019, FA Cup, Europa League and many other leagues and competitions.
The DIRECTV NOW app is available for Windows, Apple computers, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV (4th generation), Android phone 4.4 and higher, Android tablet 4.4 and higher, Chromecast (for Android only), iPad iOS 9 and higher, iPhone iOS 9 and higher and iPod Touch version 9 and higher.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming
Did Dish take off PLE? It is off air today and was the same at thw weekend.
I’ve put a message in to DISH to see if I can get an answer.