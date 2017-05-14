Hoddle, Ardiles help Spurs say goodbye to White Hart Lane

London (AFP) – Tottenham Hotspur legends including Glenn Hoddle and Ossie Ardiles took part in an on-pitch ceremony as the club said goodbye to their White Hart Lane stadium on Sunday.
Club greats were welcomed onto the pitch one by one after Tottenham had beaten Manchester United 2-1 in their last game at the Lane, Spurs’ home of 118 years, which is being demolished and rebuilt.
Hoddle and Ardiles, midfield stars of the 1980s, were joined by other greats including Martin Chivers, Gary Mabbutt, Ledley King and David Ginola, who received a huge ovation.
Beneath steadily descending rain, Spurs’ current manager Mauricio Pochettino and his players joined them on the pitch as fans chanted: “We love you Tottenham, we do!”
Hundreds of fans poured onto the pitch at the end of Sunday’s game, won by a goal from home-grown star Harry Kane, before being ushered back into their seats for the ceremony.
A video showing famous moments from the club’s history, narrated by British actor and Spurs fan Kenneth Branagh, was played on the stadium’s two big screens before the parade of former greats.
Ginola tweeted: “Farewell, goodbye White Hart Lane. Even the heavens are shedding a tear. There will always be a White Hart Lane.”
A local choir, the London Community Gospel Choir, sang club anthem “Oh When the Spurs Go Marching In”, with fans joining in as they waved blue and white flags above their heads.
As the ceremony ended, the sun belatedly broke through the clouds and a rainbow appeared over the stadium.
I’m surprised that Klinsmann didn’t attend. He was popular and a fan favorite.