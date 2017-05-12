Home
Most-watched soccer games on US TV for May 1-7, 2017

May 12, 2017 TV Ratings 2 Comments

Real Madrid’s 2-0 defeat against Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League Semi Finals drew 779,000 viewers on FOX Sports 1 and FOX Deportes, falling short of the 858,000 that tuned in for Real Madrid and Bayern Munich’s matchup in the previous round and falling in as the second most-watched Champions League match on FOX Sports’ networks this season.

Sunday afternoon’s MLS match between New York City FC and Atlanta United drew 368,000 viewers for the second of six scheduled matches to be broadcast on Univision in 2017. Viewership was down 28% from 509,000 viewers for Univision’s season opening broadcast on March 4th. Also on Sunday, FOX Sports 1’s MLS viewership numbers saw some improvement over last week but remained disappointing as the network drew 167,000 viewers.

In the women’s game, Saturday’s match between the Chicago Red Stars and Houston Dash averaged 69,000 viewers on Lifetime, in direct competition with ESPN’s broadcast featuring the Seattle Sounders and Toronto FC which drew 305,000 viewers. Four games into the NWSL new broadcast agreement with Lifetime the league is averaging 83,500 viewers.

Here are the most-watched soccer games on US TV for May 1-7, 2017:

Average viewing audiences for soccer leagues on US TV:

Rank Date Competition Teams TV Column1
1 5/6/17 Liga MX Leon / Cruz Azul Univision 905,000
2 5/6/17 Liga MX América / Pachuca Univision 877,000
3 5/2/17 UEFA CL Semi Real Madrid / Atlético Madrid FS1/D 779,000
4 5/7/17 Premier League Arsenal / Man Utd NBCSN 767,000
5 5/6/17 Premier League Swansea City / Everton NBC 709,000
6 5/7/17 Liga MX Pumas / Puebla Univision 532,000
7 5/7/17 MLS New York City / Atlanta United Univision 368,000
8 5/7/17 Premier League Liverpool / Southampton NBCSN 358,000
9 5/3/17 UEFA CL Semi Monaco / Juventus FS1 310,000
10 5/6/17 Premier League Hull City / Sunderland NBCSN 310,000
11 5/6/17 MLS Seattle Sounders / Toronto FC ESPN 305,000
12 5/6/17 Premier League Man City / Crystal Palace NBCSN 302,000
13 5/7/17 Liga MX Santos / Toluca UDN 289,000
14 5/6/17 Liga MX Querétaro / Tigres UDN 263,000
15 5/5/17 Premier League West Ham / Spurs NBCSN 201,000
16 5/1/17 Premier League Watford / Liverpool NBCSN 195,000
17 5/5/17 CNCAF U17 Champ. Costa Rica / Mexico UDN 186,000
18 5/7/17 MLS Minnesota United / Sporting Kansas City FS1 180,000
19 5/4/17 UEFA EL Semi Celta Vigo / Man Utd FS1 174,000
20 5/6/17 Liga MX Necaxa / Chivas Gala 99,000
21 5/6/17 NWSL Red Stars / Dash Lifetime 69,000

MLS 2017 viewing average compared to previous years

League Overall ESPN ESPN2 FOX FS1 Univision UniMás
2017 MLS 228,897 (30) 274,400 (6) 272,000 (2) 346,000 (1) 190,500 (11) 438,500 (2) 188,375 (9)
2016 MLS 254,522 (90) 290,179 (28) 201,500 (4) 658,000 (5) 154,346 (26) 1,004,000 (1) 223,120 (25)

  1. Tim May 12, 2017

    Spanish-language numbers for the EPL and MLS games? Arsenal-Man Utd was also carried by Telemundo and Swansea-Everton by NBC Universo.

    • Christopher Harris May 12, 2017

      We don’t have the numbers for those specific Spanish-language broadcasts unfortunately.

