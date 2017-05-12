EPL commentator assignments on NBC Sports, Gameweek 37

With just 11 days remaining until Championship Sunday, league-leaders Chelsea can clinch the Premier League title with a win over West Bromwich Albion this Friday, May 12, at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and Universo. If the Blues drop points on Friday, they are still guaranteed the title unless second-place Tottenham, facing Manchester United on Sunday, better their result. A win this season would mark Chelsea’s fifth Premier League title in history, all five won in the past 13 years.
NBC Sports Group’s lead Premier League play-by-play announcer Arlo White calls the match, joined by analysts Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux at The Hawthorns. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN. Rebecca Lowe hosts Premier League Live, joined by joined by a combination of former Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle, former Major League Soccer and U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Kyle Martino, and former Premier League footballer Robbie Mustoe.
Coverage of eight match days in a nine-day span begins today, Wednesday, May 10, at 2 p.m. ET with Premier League Live, followed by Southampton v. Arsenal at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Sixth-place Arsenal look to keep their Champions League hopes alive amongst three fellow Premier League giants – third-place Liverpool, fourth-place Manchester City and fifth-place Manchester United. The Gunners have two games in hand on the Reds after their 2-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday, and look to keep the race alive with a win this afternoon.
Weekend Premier League coverage begins this Saturday, May 13, at 7 a.m. ET with Premier League Live, followed by Manchester City v. Leicester City on NBCSN and Universo. Fourth-Place Manchester City enter the match coming off a 5-0 win over Crystal Palace, which featured goals from five different players: David Silva, Vincent Kompany, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, and Nicolás Otamendi.
Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN presents coverage of Sunderland v. 17th-place Swansea City, followed by Stoke City v. Arsenal at 12:30 p.m. ET. The Swans look to avoid becoming the third team relegated this season, and further distance themselves from 18th-place Hull City.
Following Saturday’s match coverage, NBCSN presents a new Premier League Download at 3:30 p.m. ET – The Noisy Neighbours – focusing on the final day of the 2011-12 season, which saw Manchester City clinch the Premier League title in dramatic fashion.
Premier League Sunday coverage begins this Sunday, May 14, at 6:30 a.m. ET with Premier League Live on CNBC, followed by Crystal Palace v. relegation-threatened Hull City at 7 a.m. ET, and West Ham v. Liverpool at 9:15 a.m. ET on CNBC.
Premier League Sunday coverage continues at 11 a.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN, followed by second-place Tottenham v. Manchester United in the final match at historic White Hart Lane at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Telemundo. If Chelsea draw or lose against West Bromwich Albion, Spurs can keep their title hopes alive by bettering the result against the Red Devils.
Next week, NBCSN presents four matches prior to Championship Sunday: Chelsea v. Watford on Monday, May 15, at 3 p.m. ET; Manchester City v. West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday, May 16, at 3 p.m. ET; Southampton v. Manchester United on Wednesday, May 17, at 2:45 p.m. ET; and Leicester City v. Tottenham on Thursday, May 18, at 2:45 p.m. ET. Coverage on all four match days begins at 2 p.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN.
Here’s the schedule of soccer commentators for this weekend’s Premier League matches:
Friday, May 12, 2017
Everton vs. Watford, 2:45pm, NBC Sports App — Tony Jones and Iain Dowie
West Brom vs. Chelsea, 3pm, NBCSN, Universo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier — Arlo White, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux
Saturday, May 13, 2017
Manchester City vs. Leicester, 7:30am, NBCSN, Universo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier — Ian Darke and David Prutton
Sunderland vs. Swansea, 10am, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier — Jim Proudfoot and Matt Holland
Bournemouth vs. Burnley, 10am, NBC Sports App — Gary Taphouse and Tony Gale
Middlesbrough vs. Southampton, 10am, NBC Sports App — David Stowell and Danny Higginbotham
Stoke vs. Arsenal, 12:30pm, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier — Jon Champion and David Pleat
Sunday, May 14, 2017
Crystal Palace vs. Hull, 7am, CNBC, NBC Sports App, Sling Blue (with World News Extra package) and fubo Premier — Joe Speight and Kevin Kilbane
West Ham vs. Liverpool, 9:15am, CNBC, NBC Sports App, Sling Blue (with World News Extra package) and fubo Premier — Jon Champion and Andy Townsend
Spurs vs. Manchester United, 11:30am, NBCSN, Telemundo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fubo Premier — Arlo White and Lee Dixon
