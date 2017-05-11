Where to find Man United vs. Celta Europa League semi-final on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Manchester United vs. Celta, you’ve come to the right place.
From the first leg, Manchester United hold a 1-0 lead against Celta Vigo — with an all-important away goal. Celta has a mountain to climb today, but with a slender lead for United, anything is possible. Manchester United, meanwhile, are one game away from reaching the Europa League Final.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Manchester United vs. Celta
What: UEFA Europa League semifinal, second leg
When: Game kicks off at 3:05pm ET / 12:05pm PT; Thursday, May 11, 2017
Where: Live on FS1 and fubo Premier (free 7-day trial)
Costigan and Lalas arent really in Manchester for the commentary are they?
No, they’re in an office doing the commentary in Los Angeles.