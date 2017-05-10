FOX Sports hires Lothar Matthaus as studio analyst for Confederations Cup coverage

FOX Sports announced today that former German international midfielder Lothar Matthaus will be a studio analyst for the network’s coverage of the 2017 Confederations Cup.
The competition, which will run from June 17 to July 2, features Germany, Mexico, Chile, Portugal, Russia, New Zealand, Cameroon and Australia.
While Matthaus has a long history as an accomplished soccer player who captained Germany to win the 1990 FIFA World Cup, the player has a lot of baggage. He was named MLS’s worst-ever big-name signing by Four Four Two magazine partly because he decided to sunbathe in the south of France during his MLS season with the Metrostars. Even when he did play in MLS, his performances left a bad taste in the mouth of many US soccer fans. It seemed that Matthaus simply didn’t care at all.
Plus in his broadcast career, Matthaus showed his anger in 2011 when his appearance for Al Jazeera’s UEFA Champions League coverage was allegedly cancelled at the last minute (see footage below; warning that it’s not safe for work).
Hopefully Matthaus will keep his temper in check for his appearances on FOX Sports this summer. For FOX, it’s an opportunity to feature a personality who has a strong bond with the current World Cup champions. Plus, FOX Sports can use Matthaus to ‘play up’ the network’s coverage of the Bundesliga, which will return in August with the new season.
Matthäus holds the record for most appearances with the German national team, and is the only outfield player to have played in five World Cups. He makes his FOX Sports debut as studio analyst for the tournament on Monday, June 19.
SEE MORE: Preliminary schedule of Confederations Cup games on US TV and streaming
“I am very happy and excited to partner with FOX Sports as an expert for the coverage of the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017,” said Matthäus. “I enjoyed working with their team in L.A. during the Bundesliga Legends tour last year, and I am sure we will provide the U.S. audience exciting and unrivaled coverage during the tournament.”
Good hire, hopefully the first of many new pundits for the big tournaments.