Olympiakos confirmed as Greek league winners

Athens (AFP) – Olympiakos were confirmed Greek champions on Monday after the Super League overwhelmingly voted in favour of them keeping the title.
It came hours after the Greek football federation rejected an appeal by second-place PAOK, who wanted the Piraeus club to be docked six points for fan violence during last month’s Greek Cup semi-final first leg against AEK Athens.
Had the decision gone PAOK’s way they would have been declared Super League champions because the season ended last week with Olympiakos six points in front but with PAOK having a better head-to-head record.
The appeal committee of the federation on Monday also reduced an earlier punishment for Olympiakos, cutting a 150,000-euro ($164,000) fine to 95,000 euros and just one home match next season behind closed doors instead of four.
On Sunday Olympiakos celebrated a 44th and seventh straight league title before thousands of their supporters at home.
At the ceremony Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis said that his team is “above all, even if I buy 10 Nottingham Forest teams”.
Marinakis said that “an announcement will be made soon” on his rumoured purchase of the English side.
