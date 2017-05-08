Minnesota United attendances continue to disappoint in debut season in MLS

Minnesota United attendances continue to disappoint for an expansion team.
After an inaugural match with 35,043 fans in attendance, their subsequent four home games have all drawn in the 17,000’s. For the 2017 season, after five home games, Minnesota is averaging 21,115 fans per game. But with attendances such as the 17,709 number for the game against Sporting KC this past weekend, the average will continue to decline unless the club can get a boost through the gates.
For this past weekend, despite strong reported attendances in Seattle, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City and other cities, the reported turnouts in Colorado, Columbus and DC brought the average for the week down to approximately 20,500.
After the first 103 matches, the average attendance is virtually equal to 2016.
Here are the reported attendances for MLS gameweek 10:
|Franchise
|Attendance
|Colorado
|13,745
|Columbus
|13,340
|DC United
|14,993
|Houston
|19,292
|Kansas City
|18,965
|Los Angeles
|24,256
|Minnesota
|17,709
|NYCFC
|25,605
|Philadelphia
|16,297
|Salt Lake
|18,160
|San Jose
|18,000
|Seattle
|41,468
|Toronto
|25,200
Here is the 2017 MLS attendance report through gameweek 10:
|MLS Attendance – Equal # of Home Games
|2016
|2017
|Att
|Att
|Att +/-
|GP
|Atlanta
|NA
|49,077
|NA
|3
|Seattle
|39,716
|42,620
|7.31%
|4
|Toronto
|28,262
|26,475
|-6.32%
|5
|Orlando
|37,523
|25,527
|-31.97%
|5
|Montreal
|23,466
|23,705
|1.02%
|3
|LA Galaxy
|25,212
|22,965
|-8.91%
|6
|NYCFC
|24,924
|22,183
|-11.00%
|5
|Vancouver
|23,350
|21,681
|-7.15%
|4
|Portland
|21,144
|21,144
|0.00%
|5
|Minnesota
|NA
|21,115
|NA
|5
|Red Bulls
|18,828
|19,703
|4.65%
|5
|Sporting KC
|19,839
|19,052
|-3.97%
|5
|Salt Lake
|19,699
|18,808
|-4.52%
|5
|San Jose
|18,000
|18,000
|0.00%
|5
|Houston
|20,458
|17,916
|-12.43%
|6
|D.C. United
|15,173
|16,141
|6.38%
|5
|Philadelphia Union
|16,956
|16,038
|-5.42%
|5
|FC Dallas
|13,828
|15,906
|15.03%
|4
|Chicago
|14,239
|15,369
|7.94%
|4
|Colorado
|14,053
|14,743
|4.91%
|4
|Columbus
|15,908
|13,552
|-14.81%
|6
|NE Revs
|13,758
|13,344
|-3.01%
|4
What’s the excuse Minnesota? I believe someone on here the past week was blaming bad weather, holy week and kids being out on spring break. Keep on expanding Mr. Garber the end is near.
Still better than Dallas.