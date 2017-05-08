Home
Minnesota United attendances continue to disappoint in debut season in MLS

Minnesota United attendances continue to disappoint in debut season in MLS

May 8, 2017 attendance, Leagues: Major League Soccer 2 Comments

Photo credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota United attendances continue to disappoint for an expansion team.

After an inaugural match with 35,043 fans in attendance, their subsequent four home games have all drawn in the 17,000’s. For the 2017 season, after five home games, Minnesota is averaging 21,115 fans per game. But with attendances such as the 17,709 number for the game against Sporting KC this past weekend, the average will continue to decline unless the club can get a boost through the gates.

For this past weekend, despite strong reported attendances in Seattle, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City and other cities, the reported turnouts in Colorado, Columbus and DC brought the average for the week down to approximately 20,500.

After the first 103 matches, the average attendance is virtually equal to 2016.

Here are the reported attendances for MLS gameweek 10:

Franchise Attendance
Colorado 13,745
Columbus 13,340
DC United 14,993
Houston 19,292
Kansas City 18,965
Los Angeles 24,256
Minnesota 17,709
NYCFC 25,605
Philadelphia 16,297
Salt Lake 18,160
San Jose 18,000
Seattle 41,468
Toronto 25,200

Here is the 2017 MLS attendance report through gameweek 10:

MLS Attendance – Equal # of Home Games  
  2016 2017    
  Att Att Att +/- GP
Atlanta NA 49,077 NA 3
Seattle 39,716 42,620 7.31% 4
Toronto 28,262 26,475 -6.32% 5
Orlando 37,523 25,527 -31.97% 5
Montreal 23,466 23,705 1.02% 3
LA Galaxy 25,212 22,965 -8.91% 6
NYCFC 24,924 22,183 -11.00% 5
Vancouver 23,350 21,681 -7.15% 4
Portland 21,144 21,144 0.00% 5
Minnesota NA 21,115 NA 5
Red Bulls 18,828 19,703 4.65% 5
Sporting KC 19,839 19,052 -3.97% 5
Salt Lake 19,699 18,808 -4.52% 5
San Jose 18,000 18,000 0.00% 5
Houston 20,458 17,916 -12.43% 6
D.C. United 15,173 16,141 6.38% 5
Philadelphia Union 16,956 16,038 -5.42% 5
FC Dallas 13,828 15,906 15.03% 4
Chicago 14,239 15,369 7.94% 4
Colorado 14,053 14,743 4.91% 4
Columbus 15,908 13,552 -14.81% 6
NE Revs 13,758 13,344 -3.01% 4

HT Overlapping Run

Related Posts

About The Author

peter c

2 Comments

  1. Total Relegation May 8, 2017

    What’s the excuse Minnesota? I believe someone on here the past week was blaming bad weather, holy week and kids being out on spring break. Keep on expanding Mr. Garber the end is near.

    Reply
  2. NaBUru38 May 8, 2017

    Still better than Dallas.

    Reply

Leave a Reply