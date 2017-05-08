Final two Bundesliga matchdays to be featured on FS2 with MultiMatch 90

The final two matchdays of the 2016/17 Bundesliga season will be featured live on FOX Sports 2. All of the games will be included in the MultiMatch 90 whiparound show, which will be hosted by Ross Dyer.
If you haven’t watched MultiMatch 90 before on FOX Soccer Plus or FOX Soccer 2GO, the way it works is that Dyer will start broadcasting one of the Bundesliga matches but will then switch coverage back and forth between any of the nine Bundesliga matches that are being played from 9:30-11:30am. If there’s a goal, free kick or crucial moment in any match, the broadcast will change to show you that.
With all of the Bundesliga games kicking off at the same time, it’s an ideal way to keep updated on all of the action that’s happening.
At the same time that MultiMatch 90 will be on FS2 this Saturday, FOX Sports is also broadcasting live coverage of RB Leipzig against Bayern Munich on the over-the-air FOX network (9:30-11:30am ET, Saturday May 13) and Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund on FS1 (9:30-11:30am ET, Saturday May 13).
In the meantime, here’s the Bundesliga TV schedule for viewers in the United States (schedule is subject to change):
Saturday, May 13
RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich, 9:30am, FOX, FOX Soccer 2GO, Sling Blue (in select cities) and fuboTV (in select cities) (free trial)
Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund, 9:30am, FOX Sports 1, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)
Schalke vs. Hamburg, 9:30am, FOX Sports 2 (as part of MultiMatch 90 whiparound coverage), FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)
Werder Bremen vs. Hoffenheim, 9:30am, FOX Sports 2 (as part of MultiMatch 90 whiparound coverage), FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)
Freiburg vs. Ingolstadt, 9:30am, FOX Sports 2 (as part of MultiMatch 90 whiparound coverage), FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)
Leverkusen vs. Koln, 9:30am, FOX Sports 2 (as part of MultiMatch 90 whiparound coverage), FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)
Wolfsburg vs. Monchengladbach, 9:30am, FOX Sports 2 (as part of MultiMatch 90 whiparound coverage), FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)
Mainz vs. Frankfurt, 9:30am, FOX Sports 2 (as part of MultiMatch 90 whiparound coverage), FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)
Darmstadt vs. Hertha Berlin, 9:30am, FOX Sports 2 (as part of MultiMatch 90 whiparound coverage), FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)
Saturday, May 20
Bayern Munich vs. Freiburg, 9:30am, FOX Sports 2 (as part of MultiMatch 90 whiparound coverage), FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)
Hertha Berlin vs. Leverkusen, 9:30am, FOX Sports 2 (as part of MultiMatch 90 whiparound coverage), FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)
Borussia Dortmund vs. Werder Bremen, 9:30am, FOX Sports 2 (as part of MultiMatch 90 whiparound coverage), FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)
Frankfurt vs. Leipzig, 9:30am, FOX Sports 2 (as part of MultiMatch 90 whiparound coverage), FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)
Monchengladbach vs. Darmstadt, 9:30am, FOX Sports 2 (as part of MultiMatch 90 whiparound coverage), FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)
Hamburg vs. Wolfsburg, 9:30am, FOX Sports 2 (as part of MultiMatch 90 whiparound coverage), FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)
Koln vs. Mainz, 9:30am, FOX Sports 2 (as part of MultiMatch 90 whiparound coverage), FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)
Hoffenheim vs. Augsburg, 9:30am, FOX Sports 2 (as part of MultiMatch 90 whiparound coverage), FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)
Ingolstadt vs. Schalke, 9:30am, FOX Sports 2 (as part of MultiMatch 90 whiparound coverage), FOX Soccer 2GO, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV (free trial)
