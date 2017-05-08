How to access FOX Sports Go via fuboTV

fubo Premier subscribers can now use their login credentials to access FOX Sports GO, the streaming app, which is a big deal for sports fans in the United States.
You may be wondering why it’s big news. After all, fubo Premier subscribers already have access to FS1, FS2, FOX Sports Net, FOX Soccer Plus and FOX (in select cities), which encompasses the vast majority of sports programming that the FOX networks feature. But the big advantage with FOX Sports GO is that fubo Premier subscribers will be able to log into FOX Sports GO to watch matches that are televised via the over-the-air FOX network.
That means that fuboTV customers can watch the UEFA Champions League final and FA Cup final through the FOX Sports GO app. Previously, only fubo Premier subscribers in select cities could watch big FOX programming live. But the integration with the FOX Sports GO app now opens up the floodgates to allow fuboTV customers to access all the big games no matter what FOX network they’re on.
The only matches that fuboTV customers are not able to access are the ones that are exclusive to FOX Soccer 2GO, a separate streaming platform to FOX Sports GO. But the games that are exclusive to FOX Soccer 2GO are few and far between, and are now mostly Bundesliga matches featuring less popular German clubs.
Here are the steps to access FOX Sports GO via fuboTV:
1. Sign up for a 7-day free trial to fubo Premier
When signing up for the free trial to fuboTV, make sure you select the fubo Premier package.
2. Go to FOXSportsGo.com:
When you go to FOXSportsGo.com, click the ‘Sign in’ button near the top right corner, and then click the ‘More TV Providers” link near the bottom right corner (see above photo).
3. Find ‘fuboTV’ listed in the TV Providers section:
When the list of TV providers appears, you can either scroll down to the “F” section. Or, better yet, just type in ‘fubo’ and the listing will appear.
Click on the ‘fuboTV’ listing and you should then be able to access FOX Sports GO. If it asks for your fuboTV login, just type in your fuboTV username and password and you’re in!
In addition to accessing FOX Sports GO, fubo Premier subscribers can also watch beIN SPORTS Connect programming that’s integrated directly into the fuboTV interface. Plus you can use your fuboTV credentials to log in to the FOX Sports GO app on smartphone, mobile, Roku or Apple TV devices.
Now with fubo Premier, you can stream NBCSN, FS1, FS2 as well as beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, NBC Universo, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports Net, Telemundo, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, One World Sports, CSN and YES.
Plus fubo Premier, the legal streaming service, also streams La Liga, Liga MX, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019, MLS, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, 2017 Gold Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and Euro 2020 qualifiers.
The fuboTV app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.
FuboTV continues to impress. I must say, I was looking at possibly taking a break from Fubo for a bit to try some of the other newer streaming platforms to hit the market, but then they added the BeIN overflow channels to their interface and provide valid login credentials for other streaming apps… Safe to say, I’m sticking with Fubo.
Most definitely. Plus with the Confederations Cup in June and the Gold Cup in July, there’ll be plenty of soccer to watch. Of course, there’s also the International Champions Cup, etc.