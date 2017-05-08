More than 150,000 tickets sold to Barcelona’s games in US for International Champions Cup

Tickets for Barcelona’s three games in the United States this summer as part of the International Champions Cup are selling fast.
So far, according to a spokesperson, more than 150,000 tickets have been sold for Barcelona’s games on US soil. Those three games are:
Saturday, July 22, 2017
Juventus vs. FC Barcelona (International Champions Cup), 6pm, MetLife Stadium; East Rutherford, New Jersey [TICKETS]
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Barcelona vs. Manchester United (International Champions Cup), 7:30pm, Landover, Maryland [TICKETS]
Saturday, July 29, 2017
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid (International Champions Cup), 7:30pm, Miami Gardens, Florida [TICKETS]
The three above games are the only matches Barcelona is playing in the United States this summer.
For soccer fans wanting to buy tickets, the good news is that seats are available via trustworthy sites such as SeatGeek, TicketNetwork and TicketLiquidator and Ticketmaster.
SPECIAL OFFER:
World Soccer Talk readers get a $20 dollar rebate off their first ticket purchase.
To get your $20 dollar rebate on tickets:
• Visit SeatGeek.com
• Click on the ‘Heard us on the radio or TV?’ link at the top of the page
• Enter promo code WSTPOD
SeatGeek will send you $20 dollars after you’ve made your first ticket purchase.
Once you’ve entered your promo code and made your first purchase on SeatGeek, you’ll receive an email from rebates@seatgeek.com with simple instructions on how to claim your $20 rebate by Paypal or check!
Rather supporting local soccer the area. Rich, elitist, euro posers who can’t name 5 players outside of Messi and Ronaldo will get to watch this nothing meaningless game. Yaaaaayyyyy