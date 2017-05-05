EPL commentator assignments on NBC Sports, Gameweek 36

With Championship Sunday less than three weeks away, NBC Sports Group presents a full slate of matches this week, with five match days in a six-day span beginning this Friday, May 5, at 3 p.m. ET with West Ham United v. second-place Tottenham on NBCSN. Tottenham are coming off a 2-0 win over rivals Arsenal in the North London Derby on Sunday. The result assured that Spurs would finish above the Gunners, currently in sixth-place, for the first time since 1995. Tottenham, who are in search of their first title since 1960-61, sit four points behind league-leaders Chelsea with four matches remaining.
Weekend Premier League coverage continues this Saturday, May 6, at 7 a.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN, followed by fourth-place Manchester City v. Crystal Palace at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Universo. Manchester City sit in the fourth and final Champions League position, as four Premier League giants jockey for a top-four finish come Championship Sunday – third-place Liverpool, City, fifth-place Manchester United and sixth-place Arsenal. With a game in hand over Liverpool, City look to gain crucial points against Crystal Palace after coming off a 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough.
Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN presents coverage of Hull City v. recently-relegated Sunderland, while CNBC hosts coverage of Leicester City v. Watford. Leading into the end of the season, the third storyline is the fight to avoid relegation. 17th-place Hull City are just two points above the relegation zone, and are looking to extend that gap when they host Sunderland.
Coverage continues Saturday at Noon ET with Premier League Live on NBC, followed by Swansea City v. Everton. The Swans are fighting relegation as well, and currently sit in 18th place, two points from safety. NBC Sports Group’s lead Premier League play-by-play commentator Arlo White calls the match, joined by analyst Lee Dixon at Liberty Stadium. Rebecca Lowe hosts Premier League Live and Goal Zone, joined by former Major League Soccer and U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Kyle Martino, and former Premier League footballer Robbie Mustoe.
This week’s Premier League Sunday coverage begins this Sunday, May 7, at 7:30 a.m. ET with Premier League Live, followed by Liverpool v. Southampton on NBCSN. Saturday at 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN and Telemundo host coverage of sixth-place Arsenal v. fifth-place Manchester United. The Gunners, in jeopardy of missing out on a top-four finish for the first time under manager Arsene Wenger, face United, who enter the weekend one point off the top-4. White calls the match, joined by analysts Dixon and Graeme Le Saux at Emirates Stadium.
On Monday, May 8, coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET with Premier League Live, followed by a clash between a team aiming for the title, and one looking to avoid relegation, as league-leaders Chelsea host 19th-place Middlesbrough. Middlesbrough will be relegated on Monday if Hull City better their result, or if Swansea win and Middlesbrough lose. White calls the match, joined by Dixon and Le Saux.
Here’s the schedule of soccer commentators for this weekend’s Premier League matches:
Friday, May 5, 2017
West Ham vs. Tottenham, 3pm, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Jon Champion and Danny Higginbotham
Saturday, May 6, 2017
Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace, 7:30am, NBCSN, Universo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Peter Drury and Jim Beglin
Hull vs. Sunderland, 10am, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Jim Proudfoot and Matt Holland
Leicester vs. Watford, 10am, CNBC, NBC Sports App, Sling Blue (with World News Extra) and fuboTV — Tony Jones and Ray Houghton
Bournemouth vs. Stoke, 10am, NBC Sports App — Gary Taphouse and Tony Gale
Burnley vs. West Brom, 10am, NBC Sports App — David Stowell and Iain Dowie
Swansea vs. Everton, 12:30pm, NBC, Universo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Arlo White and Lee Dixon
Sunday, May 7, 2017
Liverpool vs. Southampton, 8:30am, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Jon Champion and Andy Townsend
Arsenal vs. Manchester United, 11am, NBCSN, Telemundo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Arlo White, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux
Monday, May 8, 2017
Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough, 3pm, NBCSN, Universo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Arlo White, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Southampton vs. Arsenal, 2:45pm, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Gary Taphouse and Ray Houghton
