Commentator Derek Rae announces return to United States

Commentator Derek Rae has announced that this season will be his last for BT Sport, and that he’ll be returning to the United States this summer.
The accomplished professional, who has commentated on international soccer for more than twenty years including calling the World Cup, Champions League, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Europa League, is one of the leading commentators in world soccer. Given his vast experience, he would be an ideal acquisition for ESPN, FOX Sports or beIN SPORTS. Turner Sports may also be interested given their acquisition of the UEFA Champions League beginning with the 2018/19 season.
“After much deliberation, I have decided that this will be my final season based in the U.K. with BT Sport,” said Rae. “As of this summer, we will be returning to our home in Massachusetts.
“We left a big part of our lives in the USA when the opportunity to work on live Scottish and European football arose here with ESPN UK. For family reasons, it’s the right time to move back after eight wonderful years broadcasting on TV across the U.K. and Ireland.
Rae’s professional broadcasting experience dates back to 1986, when he made his debut with BBC Scotland, while still a student at Aberdeen University. The following year he was named “Sony British Sports Broadcaster of the Year” for his work as a soccer commentator. While with BBC Scotland, Rae was assigned to matches in 19 different countries, and was behind the microphone at the 1990 FIFA World Cup in Italy.
After leaving the BBC in 1991, Rae moved to Boston, initially to serve as a Venue Press Officer for the World Cup USA 1994 Organizing Committee. In 2010, he moved back to the United Kingdom to focus primarily on his role with ESPN UK. He joined BT Sport in 2013. While working for BT Sport, Rae took the summer of 2014 to commentate games for ESPN during its coverage of the FIFA World Cup (his seventh World Cup).
