Roma’s Strootman banned two games for diving

Rome (AFP) – Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman received a two-match ban for diving on Tuesday after winning a controversial penalty in Sunday’s 3-1 Rome derby defeat by Lazio.
The Dutch international earned his side a penalty late in the first half, but television replays quickly showed there was no contact between Strootman and Lazio’s Brazilian defender Wallace.
The Italian league’s disciplinary body said Strootman was being punished for “serious unsporting behaviour”, with the 27-year-old set to miss upcoming games against AC Milan and Juventus.
Roma’s loss to Lazio left them nine points behind leaders Juve with just four matches remaining, while third-placed Napoli pulled to within a point of Luciano Spalletti’s side.
