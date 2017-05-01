Home
Atlanta United surpasses Seattle Sounders as kings of MLS attendances

May 1, 2017 attendance, Leagues: Major League Soccer 1 Comment

Photo credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta United has surpassed Seattle Sounders for the best average attendance in MLS this season.

The 2017 debutant is averaging 49,077 fans per game at the Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. Meanwhile, Seattle Sounders is averaging 43,004 per game in 2017, which is a 8% increase from last season.

Altogether, MLS reported pretty good numbers across the league for attendances this past weekend. Having said that, Minnesota United is underperforming for a new expansion team since its inaugural match (the team is averaging 21,967 at home). Meanwhile, FC Dallas must not have made a lot on game day food and merchandise sales with the wide swaths of empty seats at Toyota Park.

After the first 90 matches, the average attendance is down 0.48% compared to 2016.

Here are the reported attendances for MLS gameweek 9:

Franchise Attendance
Atlanta 46,011
Columbus 17,336
Dallas 16,014
Kansas City 18,648
Los Angeles 25,008
Minnesota 17,605
Montreal 19,597
NY Red Bull 22,814
Orlando 25,527
Seattle 43,230
Toronto 25,358

Here is the 2017 MLS attendance report through gameweek 9:

MLS Attendance – Equal # of Home Games  
  2016 2017    
  Att Att Att +/- GP
Atlanta NA 49,077 NA 3
Seattle 39,747 43,004 8.19% 3
Toronto 27,822 26,794 -3.69% 4
Orlando 37,523 25,527 -31.97% 5
Montreal 23,466 23,705 1.02% 3
LA Galaxy 24,821 22,707 -8.52% 5
Minnesota NA 21,967 NA 4
Vancouver 23,350 21,681 -7.15% 4
NYCFC 25,317 21,328 -15.76% 4
Portland 21,144 21,144 0.00% 5
Red Bulls 18,828 19,703 4.65% 5
Sporting KC 19,942 19,074 -4.35% 4
Salt Lake 19,544 18,971 -2.93% 4
San Jose 18,000 18,000 0.00% 4
Houston 20,961 17,640 -15.84% 5
D.C. United 14,965 16,429 9.78% 4
Philadelphia Union 16,700 15,973 -4.35% 4
FC Dallas 13,828 15,906 15.03% 4
Chicago 14,239 15,369 7.94% 4
Colorado 12,972 15,075 16.21% 3
Columbus 16,111 13,594 -15.62% 5
NE Revs 13,758 13,344 -3.01% 4

  1. ATL Soccer May 1, 2017

    We’d have more too if Georgia Tech would open the 10K seats over the supporters section.

