Atlanta United surpasses Seattle Sounders as kings of MLS attendances

Atlanta United has surpassed Seattle Sounders for the best average attendance in MLS this season.
The 2017 debutant is averaging 49,077 fans per game at the Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. Meanwhile, Seattle Sounders is averaging 43,004 per game in 2017, which is a 8% increase from last season.
Altogether, MLS reported pretty good numbers across the league for attendances this past weekend. Having said that, Minnesota United is underperforming for a new expansion team since its inaugural match (the team is averaging 21,967 at home). Meanwhile, FC Dallas must not have made a lot on game day food and merchandise sales with the wide swaths of empty seats at Toyota Park.
After the first 90 matches, the average attendance is down 0.48% compared to 2016.
Here are the reported attendances for MLS gameweek 9:
|Franchise
|Attendance
|Atlanta
|46,011
|Columbus
|17,336
|Dallas
|16,014
|Kansas City
|18,648
|Los Angeles
|25,008
|Minnesota
|17,605
|Montreal
|19,597
|NY Red Bull
|22,814
|Orlando
|25,527
|Seattle
|43,230
|Toronto
|25,358
Here is the 2017 MLS attendance report through gameweek 9:
|MLS Attendance – Equal # of Home Games
|2016
|2017
|Att
|Att
|Att +/-
|GP
|Atlanta
|NA
|49,077
|NA
|3
|Seattle
|39,747
|43,004
|8.19%
|3
|Toronto
|27,822
|26,794
|-3.69%
|4
|Orlando
|37,523
|25,527
|-31.97%
|5
|Montreal
|23,466
|23,705
|1.02%
|3
|LA Galaxy
|24,821
|22,707
|-8.52%
|5
|Minnesota
|NA
|21,967
|NA
|4
|Vancouver
|23,350
|21,681
|-7.15%
|4
|NYCFC
|25,317
|21,328
|-15.76%
|4
|Portland
|21,144
|21,144
|0.00%
|5
|Red Bulls
|18,828
|19,703
|4.65%
|5
|Sporting KC
|19,942
|19,074
|-4.35%
|4
|Salt Lake
|19,544
|18,971
|-2.93%
|4
|San Jose
|18,000
|18,000
|0.00%
|4
|Houston
|20,961
|17,640
|-15.84%
|5
|D.C. United
|14,965
|16,429
|9.78%
|4
|Philadelphia Union
|16,700
|15,973
|-4.35%
|4
|FC Dallas
|13,828
|15,906
|15.03%
|4
|Chicago
|14,239
|15,369
|7.94%
|4
|Colorado
|12,972
|15,075
|16.21%
|3
|Columbus
|16,111
|13,594
|-15.62%
|5
|NE Revs
|13,758
|13,344
|-3.01%
|4
We’d have more too if Georgia Tech would open the 10K seats over the supporters section.