Spurs vs. Arsenal predicted lineups, preview and TV times

t’s a huge day for Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, as they welcome Arsenal to White Hart Lane for what is poised to be the final time.
Under any circumstances, this is a match Spurs would be desperate to win, as they’ll be keen to sign off from their long-term home with a win in the last match against their biggest rivals. But there’s more than sentimental factors at play in this one.
A win for Tottenham would push them 17 points clear of the Gunners and ensure that, for the first time since 1995, they’ll end the season above their enemies. Given the jibes, the “St Totteringham’s Day” celebrations and the near misses down the years, that’ll be a huge relief to those Spurs supporters.
But perhaps most crucially of all, Sunday is potentially the day Tottenham take a big step forward in the title race. Ahead of their meeting with Arsenal, league leaders Chelsea, who have a four-point buffer to Spurs, make the trip to Everton, who have won their last eight games in a row at Goodison Park.
Arsenal will be desperate to spoil what could be one of the biggest days in Tottenham’s recent history. And so often, the Gunners have held a mental edge in this fixture, even with their rivals’ recent upturn considered.
There are so many factors at play here on what is potentially the most important day of the Premier League season so far. And in a game laced with so much uncertainty, there’s absolutely no doubt that this derby match is one that won’t be forgotten for a long time.
Where to find Spurs vs. Arsenal on US TV
Date: Sunday, April 30, 2017
Time: 11:30 a.m. (ET), 8:30 a.m, (PT)
US TV: NBCSN
US streaming: fubo Premier (7-day free trial)
Tottenham
In the final season at White Hart Lane there is no Spurs supporter that could argue they’ve not gotten their money’s worth, as Tottenham have been rampant in front of their own supporters.
They head into this fixture having triumphed in their last 12 home games in succession, crushing opponents with their intensity off the ball, physicality and creativity in possession. It’s tough to recall any team in recent weeks sustaining any sort of pressure against Mauricio Pochettino’s men.
There’s no reason why Spurs shouldn’t approach this game, which is a must-win fixture, with the same mindset. After all, Tottenham’s title chances are alive and kicking after Christian Eriksen slammed home a brilliant winner at Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening. Four points doesn’t feel like much at this point.
Should Chelsea slip up at Goodison Park earlier in the day then it’ll be intriguing to see how Spurs respond. The one criticism of this side under Pochettino is that they haven’t stepped up when it really matters, despite their obvious progression. If the Blues were to lose, the pressure on Tottenham would be immense.
Pochettino will be looking to his big players here, especially talismanic forward Harry Kane, who loves a London derby and, in particular, going up against Arsenal. Eriksen and Alli also have the ability to cause the Gunners’ rejigged defensive structure problems too.
Spurs’ rise in 2017 has very much been a team effort, though, and regardless of what happens in the match before, that’s exactly what’ll be needed if they’re to banish their north London rivals at this iconic venue once more.
Arsenal
After a 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace, Arsenal’s season was in danger of unravelling. But under-pressure boss Arsene Wenger has found something in recent weeks.
Indeed, since that calamitous night at Selhurst Park the Gunners have made some tweaks, with the switch to a three-man defence being the most prominent. It’s stirred something in Arsenal too, as they’ve managed to grind out three wins in the last three games, including an extra-time triumph against Manchester City at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final.
This match will be the biggest test of their new 3-4-3 setup. After all, this Tottenham team have all the attributes the Gunners have traditionally struggled with lately—they’re powerful, organised and highly energetic.
Arsenal will need to up their game again and will hope the occasion does get to Spurs as it has done in the past. Wenger will be counting on the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil to make a difference in the final third too; neither has been particularly impressive in the key games this season.
While it’s very unlikely they will finish above their rivals, Arsenal still have slender hopes of a top-four finish as things stand. They must be near perfect between now and the end of season to overhaul two of Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool.
But it’s tough to see them being immaculate. In away matches against Everton, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool, the Gunners have wilted. Despite their recent mini revival, you sense it’s going to take something extraordinary if they’re to buck that trend.
Predicted lineups
Key battle – Harry Kane vs. Laurent Koscielny
It’s easy to forget that Kane has only just returned from an injury layoff, as he’s quickly rediscovered top gear in Tottenham colors. The man who’ll be tasked with stopping the Spurs forward on Sunday is Laurent Koscielny.
One of the most positive parts of Kane’s game is his ability to have a say against Tottenham’s rivals and Arsenal have found him tough to contain in recent years. Indeed, the striker has scored every time he’s walked onto the pitch against the Gunners, with five goals in four games.
You suspect he’ll relish the prospect of going up against an Arsenal back three that’s still in its infancy. Although in Koscielny, the Gunners have the ideal man at the heart of it; the switch to the system has helped bring the best out of the Frenchman again after an otherwise indifferent season.
Koscielny relishes one-on-one duels and you suspect Kane will look to attach himself to the defender frequently during the contest, with Alli and Eriksen floating behind. But should he escape the defender’s attentions at crucial moments, then the striker will make the visitors’ afternoon a miserable one.