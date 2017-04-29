Home
Most-watched soccer games on US TV for April 17-23, 2017

El Clásico led the way in viewership this past week as 1.594 million tuned in to beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español for Real Madrid and Barcelona’s second league meeting of the season. The viewing figure was up 10% from 1.433 million viewers in their first matchup of the season and down 20% from the corresponding match last season.

Liga MX provided the only other soccer match to break the 1 million viewer mark last week as 1.1 million watched Monterrey take on Tigres on Univision.

Meanwhile, FOX Sports had two big matches last week as the FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Spurs averaged 896,000 viewers on the FOX broadcast network and FOX Deportes. Also in midweek, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Deportes averaged 858,000 viewers for the Champions League quarter-final second Leg between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

In the domestic game, ESPN’s broadcast of the Los Angeles Galaxy’s match against Seattle Sounders drew 225,000 viewers, up from 180,000 in the corresponding ESPN broadcast in 2016. On FOX Sports 1, Sunday’s match between New York City FC and Orlando City SC delivered the league’s second lowest viewed match of the season thus far with just 122,000 viewers.

Here are the most-watched soccer games on US TV for April 17-23, 2017:

Average viewing audiences for soccer leagues on US TV:

Rank Date Competition Teams TV1 TV2 Total
1 4/23/17 La Liga Barcelona / Real Madrid beIN; 488000 beIE; 1106000 1,594,000
2 4/22/17 Liga MX Monterrey / Tigres Univision; 566000 UDN; 538000 1,104,000
3 4/22/17 FA Cup Chelsea / Spurs FOX; 799000 FOXD; 97000 896,000
4 4/18/17 UEFA CL Quarter Finals Real Madrid / Bayern FS1; 439000 FOXD; 419000 858,000
5 4/19/17 Copa MX Final Chivas / Morelia —; — UDN; 672000 672,000
6 4/22/17 Liga MX Cruz Azul / Chivas —; — UDN; 549000 549,000
7 4/23/17 Liga MX Santos / América —; — UDN; 548000 548,000
8 4/23/17 FA Cup Man City / Arsenal FS1; 374000 FOXD; 128000 502,000
9 4/23/17 Liga MX Pumas / Veracruz Univision; 314000 UDN; 178000 492,000
10 4/18/17 CONCACAF CL Final Tigres / Pachuca —; — UDN; 437000 437,000
11 4/19/17 UEFA CL Quarter Finals Barcelona / Juventus FS1; 395000 —; — 395,000
12 4/23/17 Premier League Liverpool / Crystal Palace NBCSN; 395000 —; — 395,000
13 4/22/17 Liga MX Necaxa / Morelia —; — UDN; 343000 343,000
14 4/22/17 Premier League West Ham / Everton NBCSN; 342000 —; — 342,000
15 4/23/17 Premier League Burnley / Man Utd NBCSN; 334000 —; — 334,000
16 4/17/17 Premier League Middlesbrough / Arsenal NBCSN; 240000 —; — 240,000
17 4/20/17 UEFA EL Quarter Finals Man Utd / Anderlecht FS1; 226000 —; — 226,000
18 4/23/17 MLS Los Angeles Galaxy / Seattle Sounders ESPN; 225000 —; — 225,000
19 4/22/17 MLS Houston Dynamo / San Jose Earthquakes UniMás; 216000 —; — 216,000
20 4/22/17 La Liga Espanyol / Atlético Madrid —; — beIE; 132000 132,000
21 4/23/17 MLS New York City / Orlando City FS1; 122000 —; — 122,000
22 4/22/17 NWSL Pride / Spirit Lifetime; 99000 —; — 99,000
23 4/23/17 La Liga Celta / Betis —; — beIE; 58000 58,000
24 4/19/17 UEFA CL Quarter Finals Monaco / Dortmund FS2; 49000 —; — 49,000
25 4/22/17 La Liga Osasuna / Sporting —; — beIE; 47000 47,000
26 4/18/17 UEFA CL Quarter Finals Leicester City / Atlético Madrid FS2; 43000 —; — 43,000
27 4/22/17 La Liga Villarreal / Leganes —; — beIE; 38000 38,000
28 4/21/17 La Liga Sevilla / Granada —; — beIE; 37000 37,000
29 4/22/17 Bundesliga Bayern / Mainz FS2; 32000 —; — 32,000
30 4/21/17 Bundesliga Köln / Hoffenheim FS2; 31000 —; — 31,000
31 4/22/17 Bundesliga Mönchengladbach / Dortmund FS2; 30000 —; — 30,000
32 4/18/17 Ligue 1 Metz / PSG beIN; 7000 beIE; 20000 27,000
33 4/17/17 La Liga Alaves / Villarreal —; — beIE; 26000 26,000
34 4/22/17 Serie A Fiorentina / Inter Milan beIN; 23000 —; — 23,000
35 4/20/17 UEFA EL Quarter Finals Schalke / Ajax FS2; 19000 —; — 19,000
36 4/23/17 Bundesliga Schalke / Leipzig FS2; 17000 —; — 17,000
37 4/23/17 Serie A AC Milan / Empoli beIN; 15000 —; — 15,000
38 4/17/17 EFL Championship Derby / Huddersfield beIN; 14000 —; — 14,000
39 4/23/17 Bundesliga Freiburg / Leverkusen FS2; 14000 —; — 14,000
40 4/22/17 Ligue 1 PSG / Montpellier beIN; 13000 —; — 13,000
41 4/22/17 NASL New York Cosmos / Jacksonville beIN; 12000 —; — 12,000
42 4/21/17 EFL Championship Norwich / Brighton beIN; 10000 —; — 10,000
43 4/17/17 EFL Championship Ipswich / Newcastle beIN; 4000 —; — 4,000

Comparison of viewing numbers for soccer leagues on US TV:

League Average
Liga MX 745,026
Premier League* 385,786
MLS 229,875
La Liga 164,900
NWSL 90,500
Bundesliga* 43,414
Primeira Liga 35,455
Serie A 25,810
Ligue 1 16,846
Championship 13,938
NASL 6,750
   
* indicates number is english-only

MLS 2017 viewing average compared to previous years

League Overall ESPN ESPN2 FOX FS1 Univision UniMás
2017 MLS 229,875 (24) 266,750 (4) 272,000 (2) 346,000 (1) 200,625 (8) 1,004,000 (1) 205,429 (7)
2016 MLS 254,522 (90) 290,179 (28) 201,500 (4) 658,000 (5) 154,346 (26) 509,000 (1) 223,120 (25)

