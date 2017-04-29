Where to find Manchester United vs. Swansea on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Manchester United vs. Swansea, you’ve come to the right place.
With a 24-game unbeaten streak, Manchester United are flying high in their pursuit of a top four place in the Premier League. In their path is a Swansea City side that faces a must-win match in order to keep their hopes alive of staying in the Premiership.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Manchester United vs. Swansea
What: Premier League, gameweek 35
When: Game kicks off at 7am ET / 4am PT; Sunday, April 30, 2017
Where: Live on CNBC, NBC Sports App and fubo Premier (free 7-day trial)
With fubo Premier, you can watch Manchester United vs. Swansea and tons of Premier League soccer games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
