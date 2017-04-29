Where to find Everton vs. Chelsea on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Everton vs. Chelsea, you’ve come to the right place.
The Blues have a chance to go ahead by 7 points at the top of the Premier League table if they can beat Everton hours before the north London derby between Spurs and Arsenal. At the same time, Everton could leapfrog Arsenal into sixth place with a victory at home at Goodison Park.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Everton vs. Chelsea
What: Premier League, gameweek 35
When: Game kicks off at 9:05am ET / 6:05am PT; Sunday, April 30, 2017
Where: Live on CNBC, NBC Sports App and fubo Premier (free 7-day trial)
With fubo Premier, you can watch Everton vs. Chelsea and tons of Premier League soccer games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with fubo Premier, you can stream NBCSN, FS1, FS2 as well as beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, NBC Universo, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports Net, Telemundo, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, One World Sports, CSN and YES.
Plus fubo Premier, the legal streaming service, also streams La Liga, Liga MX, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019, MLS, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, 2017 Gold Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and Euro 2020 qualifiers.
The fuboTV app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming
Please tell me how in Australia, using an iPad