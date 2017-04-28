Home
FOX network to broadcast 2017 UEFA Champions League final on June 3

FOX network to broadcast 2017 UEFA Champions League final on June 3

April 28, 2017 FOX Sports, Leagues: Champions League, Soccer On TV 2 Comments

FOX Sports will broadcast the final of the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League live on the over-the-air FOX network on Saturday, June 3.

The match will feature two of the following teams: Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, AS Monaco and Juventus. The four teams are competing in the two-leg semi-finals to try to advance to the final, which will be played in Cardiff, Wales. The semi-finals are scheduled for May 2/3 and May 9/10.

With a kick-off time of 2:45pm ET, the English-language broadcast of the final on FOX will be available in approximately 112 million households in the United States.

The 2016 final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid averaged 3 million viewers across the FOX and ESPN Deportes properties.

Last year’s Champions League final was commentated by Tony Jones and David Pleat. For this year’s final, no announcement has been made yet, but don’t be surprised if John Strong will call the game alongside either Brad Friedel or Stu Holden.

SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming

Related Posts

About The Author

Christopher Harris

Publisher of World Soccer Talk, Christopher Harris founded the site in 2005. He has been interviewed by The New York Times, The Guardian and several other publications. Plus he has made appearances on NPR, BBC World, CBC, BBC Five Live, talkSPORT and beIN SPORT. Harris, who was born and raised in Wales, has lived in Florida since 1984, and supported Swansea City since 1979. Last but not least, he got engaged during half-time of a MLS game.

2 Comments

  1. Mccort912 April 28, 2017

    I announced this earlier Chris. 🙂

    Reply
    • Christopher Harris April 28, 2017

      Thank you!

      Reply

Leave a Reply