FOX network to broadcast 2017 UEFA Champions League final on June 3

FOX Sports will broadcast the final of the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League live on the over-the-air FOX network on Saturday, June 3.
The match will feature two of the following teams: Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, AS Monaco and Juventus. The four teams are competing in the two-leg semi-finals to try to advance to the final, which will be played in Cardiff, Wales. The semi-finals are scheduled for May 2/3 and May 9/10.
With a kick-off time of 2:45pm ET, the English-language broadcast of the final on FOX will be available in approximately 112 million households in the United States.
The 2016 final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid averaged 3 million viewers across the FOX and ESPN Deportes properties.
Last year’s Champions League final was commentated by Tony Jones and David Pleat. For this year’s final, no announcement has been made yet, but don’t be surprised if John Strong will call the game alongside either Brad Friedel or Stu Holden.
SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming
I announced this earlier Chris. 🙂
Thank you!