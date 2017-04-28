EPL commentator assignments on NBC Sports, Gameweek 35

Second-place Tottenham host Arsenal in the North London Derby on Premier League Sunday this Sunday, April 30, at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN, highlighting NBC Sports Group’s Premier League coverage this weekend. With a win, Spurs can clinch a higher finish than Arsenal for the first time since 1994-95. Tottenham come off a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, reducing first-place Chelsea’s lead to four points. Spurs have won their last eight Premier League matches. The Gunners come off a 1-0 win over Leicester City yesterday, and are in jeopardy of missing out on a top-4 spot for the first time under manager Arsene Wenger.
NBC Sports Group’s lead Premier League play-by-play announcer Arlo White calls the match, joined by analysts Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux at White Hart Lane.
Weekend Premier League coverage begins this Saturday, April 29, at 9 a.m. ET with Premier League Live, followed by Southampton v. Hull City at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Sunderland v. Bournemouth at 10 a.m. ET on CNBC. After a 1-0 loss to Middlesbrough yesterday, Sunderland will be relegated from the Premier League on Saturday if Hull City better their result.
Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Crystal Palace host Burnley on NBC. Palace look to rebound following their 1-0 loss to Tottenham, while Burnley come off a 2-0 loss to Manchester United. White calls the match, joined by Dixon at Selhurst Park.
Following the match, NBC presents a live Goal Zone at 2:30 p.m. ET. Rebecca Lowe hosts Goal Zone and Premier League Live, joined by former Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle, and former Premier League footballer Robbie Mustoe.
Premier League Sunday begins at 6:30 a.m. ET on Sunday with Premier League Live on CNBC, followed by Manchester United v. Swansea City at 7 a.m. ET on CNBC and Universo. The Red Devils currently sit in fifth place, coming off a 0-0 draw against Manchester City in this afternoon’s Manchester Derby.
League leaders Chelsea visit Everton this Sunday at 9:05 a.m. ET on CNBC and Universo. With five matches remaining in the season, Chelsea can guarantee the Premier League title by winning 4 of their final 5 matches. Steve Bower calls the match, joined by analyst Phil Neville.
This week’s Premier League coverage wraps up Monday, May 1, at 2 p.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN, followed by Watford v. Liverpool at 3 p.m. ET.
Here’s the schedule of soccer commentators for this weekend’s Premier League matches:
Saturday, April 29, 2017
Southampton vs. Hull, 10am, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Gary Taphouse and Tony Gale
West Brom vs. Leicester, 10am, CNBC, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue (with World News Extra) and fuboTV — Jonathan Beck and Andy Hinchcliffe
Sunderland vs. Bournemouth, 10am, NBC Sports App — Jim Proudfoot and Phil Neville
Stoke vs. West Ham, 10am, NBC Sports App — Tony Jones and Iain Dowie
Crystal Palace vs. Burnley, 12:30pm, NBC, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Arlo White and Lee Dixon
Sunday, April 30, 2017
Manchester United vs. Swansea, 7am, CNBC, Universo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue (with World News Extra) and fuboTV — Joe Speight and David Prutton
Everton vs. Chelsea, 9:05am, CNBC, Universo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue (with World News Extra) and fuboTV — Steve Bower and Phil Neville
Middlesbrough vs. Manchester City, 9:05am, NBC Sports App — Ian Crocker and Andy Walker
Spurs vs. Arsenal, 11:30am, NBCSN, Telemundo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Arlo White, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux
Monday, May 1, 2017
Watford vs. Liverpool, 3pm, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Martin Tyler and Danny Higginbotham
Thanks. Sunday is looking like a great day.
Saints 3 Hull 0. Bring it on.