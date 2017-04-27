Home
New England Revolution averaging 13,344 attendance, 3% worse than last season

April 27, 2017 Leagues: Major League Soccer 1 Comment

In MLS last weekend, the teams reported pretty average attendances for gameweek 8.

There was an expected low turnout of 10,487 for New England Revolution’s midweek game (see above photo). A few days later, New England played at home in front of a reported attendance of 16,591. So far this season, the Revolution is averaging 13,344 fans per game.

Meanwhile, there were usual strong numbers in Portland, Salt Lake and Toronto. It’s hard to know if Philadelphia’s low reported attendance was due to rain or the fact that the team is the only winless club in the league.

Overall, the numbers should pick up soon as the two league leaders, Atlanta United and Seattle Sounders, have each only played twice at home.

After the first 79 matches, the average attendance in MLS is down 2.35% compared to 2016.

Here are the reported attendances for MLS gameweek 8:

Franchsie Attendance
Dallas 15,411
Houston 16,918
Los Angeles 24,931
Minnesota 17,491
New England 10,487
New England 16,591
NY Red Bull 20,008
NYCFC 22,470
Philadelphia 15,107
Portland 21,144
Salt Lake 18,946
Toronto 27,097

Here is the 2017 MLS attendance report through gameweek 8:

MLS Attendance – Equal # of Home Games  
  2016 2017    
  Att Att Att +/- GP
Atlanta NA 50,610 NA 2
Seattle 39,769 42,891 7.85% 2
Toronto 28,345 27,273 -3.78% 3
Montreal 24,799 25,759 3.87% 2
Orlando 39,088 25,527 -34.69% 4
Minnesota NA 23,421 NA 3
LA Galaxy 25,717 22,131 -13.84% 4
Vancouver 23,350 21,681 -7.15% 4
NYCFC 25,317 21,328 -15.76% 4
Portland 21,144 21,144 0.00% 5
Sporting KC 20,199 19,216 -4.87% 3
Salt Lake 19,544 18,971 -2.93% 4
Red Bulls 19,029 18,925 -0.54% 4
San Jose 18,000 18,000 0.00% 4
Houston 20,961 17,640 -15.84% 5
D.C. United 14,965 16,429 9.78% 4
Philadelphia Union 16,700 15,973 -4.35% 4
FC Dallas 13,975 15,870 13.56% 3
Chicago 14,239 15,369 7.94% 4
Colorado 12,972 15,075 16.21% 3
NE Revs 13,758 13,344 -3.01% 4
Columbus 16,383 12,659 -22.73% 4

  1. vssqzqzzqzq April 28, 2017

    YAWN, fake news, Garber, Lalas and others have said it’s a top league in the world and everything is going great, please get in line WST and read the distributed talking points or you may lose your access. Fans are happy creating team chants to pop songs, do not disturb that.

