FOX to broadcast Chelsea-Arsenal FA Cup Final followed by Seattle-Portland derby

April 24, 2017 Arsenal, Chelsea, FOX Sports, Leagues: EPL, Soccer On TV 1 Comment

The FA Cup final between Chelsea and Arsenal will be shown live to viewers in the United States on the FOX network on Saturday, May 27.

The highly-anticipated match will feature a London derby played at Wembley Stadium to determine who will win the 136th FA Cup final. The live coverage of the London derby will be followed by the Pacific North West derby between Seattle and Portland Timbers, which will also be shown on the over-the-air FOX network.

The kick-off time for the 2016/17 FA Cup final is 12:15pm ET, while the broadcast for the Sounders-Timbers MLS game is expected to begin at 3pm ET.

Chelsea defeated Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday to advance to the final. They’ll face an Arsenal team that beat Manchester City 2-1 on Sunday.

  1. ROB April 24, 2017

    That could mean that John Strong could call the mls game so we could get the world feed for the FA Cup match. Second point is if the match goes into extra time and a shoot out will they delay the mls game? I can see that happening. We may get a quick trophy lift celebration and Boom straight to the mls game. I can see all of this happening.

