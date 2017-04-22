Where to find Real Madrid-Barcelona el Clásico on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, you’ve come to the right place.
The biggest match of the annual soccer calendar, el Clásico between Real Madrid and Barcelona, will be shown live on US television and streaming. All of the details of how you can watch the game (including a free, legal 7-day trial to watch the game via streaming) are below.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona
When: Game kicks off at 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT; Sunday, April 23, 2017
Where: Live on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
With fuboTV, you can watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona and tons of other Barcelona and Real Madrid games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with fuboTV, you can stream NBCSN, FS1, FS2 as well as beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, NBC Universo, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports Net, Telemundo, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, One World Sports, CSN and YES.
Plus fubo Premier, the legal streaming service, also streams Premier League, La Liga, Liga MX, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019, MLS, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, 2017 Gold Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and Euro 2020 qualifiers.
The fuboTV app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.
yes Fubo TV is Awesome Even i use to Watch it to Fubo All La Liga