Club América rank as most popular club soccer team on US television

Out of all of the most popular soccer teams around the world, the team that ranks most popular on US television is Liga MX’s Club América.
The team that plays in Mexico City is averaging 1.294 million viewers per televised game in the United States, according to research conducted by World Soccer Talk. That’s the viewing average for the most recent 12 matches played.
Hot on the heels of Club América is main rival Chivas. The Liga MX team from Guadalajara is averaging 1.24 million viewers per game on Univision’s TV networks, with seven of their 10 matches drawing more than 1 million viewers.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming
Liga MX is by far the most-watched soccer league on US television. As of writing, the Mexican league is averaging 787,130 viewers per game.
No Chivas is