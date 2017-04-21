Home
Club América rank as most popular club soccer team on US television

Club América rank as most popular club soccer team on US television

April 21, 2017 Chivas del Guadalajara, Leagues: Liga MX 1 Comment

Out of all of the most popular soccer teams around the world, the team that ranks most popular on US television is Liga MX’s Club América.

The team that plays in Mexico City is averaging 1.294 million viewers per televised game in the United States, according to research conducted by World Soccer Talk. That’s the viewing average for the most recent 12 matches played.

Hot on the heels of Club América is main rival Chivas. The Liga MX team from Guadalajara is averaging 1.24 million viewers per game on Univision’s TV networks, with seven of their 10 matches drawing more than 1 million viewers.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

Liga MX is by far the most-watched soccer league on US television. As of writing, the Mexican league is averaging 787,130 viewers per game.

Related Posts

About The Author

Christopher Harris

Publisher of World Soccer Talk, Christopher Harris founded the site in 2005. He has been interviewed by The New York Times, The Guardian and several other publications. Plus he has made appearances on NPR, BBC World, CBC, BBC Five Live, talkSPORT and beIN SPORT. Harris, who was born and raised in Wales, has lived in Florida since 1984, and supported Swansea City since 1979. Last but not least, he got engaged during half-time of a MLS game.

One Response

  1. Alex April 22, 2017

    No Chivas is

    Reply

Leave a Reply