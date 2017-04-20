El Clásico 2017: beIN SPORTS’ TV coverage plans for Real Madrid-Barcelona

beIN SPORTS’ coverage of the first el Clásico of 2017 between Real Madrid and Barcelona promises to be a must-see for soccer fans. In a first, both the English- and Spanish-language networks will air live coverage from Madrid, Miami and New York City.
La Liga has invested heavily in the quality of their coverage of el Clásico, which will include state-of-the-art equipment including aerial cameras, 360-degree replays, virtual reality tools, player tracking and dressing room access.
The game kicks off at 2:45pm ET on Sunday, April 23.
Coverage plans for English-language broadcast of el Clasico on beIN SPORTS
Phil Schoen and Ray Hudson will commentate the game live from beIN SPORTS’ studios in Miami.
In the studio, Kay Murray will host the broadcast alongside Kevin Egan. They’ll be joined by Christian Vieri, former MLS Coach of the Year Thomas Rongen as well as former Manchester United goalkeeper Gary Bailey.
SPECIAL OFFER: If you don’t have access to beIN SPORTS or beIN SPORTS en Español, you can watch el Clásico between Real Madrid and Barcelona for free on fuboTV with their 7-day trial. It’s a completely legal streaming service that you can watch on your computer, smartphone, smart TV, Roku, Apple TV, tablet or Google Chromecast.
beIN SPORTS will also provide live reports from the Clásico rooftop party in New York featuring Julian Gonzalez who will be joined by special guests including Raul.
Meanwhile, beIN SPORTS will provide live reports from Madrid from Jaime Easton and former Barcelona striker Eidur Gudjohnsen.
Pre-game coverage on beIN SPORTS begins at 1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT.
The game is scheduled to end around 4:45pm ET. Post-match coverage will continue until 5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT.
Coverage plans for Spanish-language broadcast of el Clasico on beIN SPORTS en Español
The Spanish-language commentators on beIN SPORTS en Español for el Clásico will be Jose Hernandez and Pablo Mariño. The announcers will also contribute to the pre-game, half-time and post-match coverage alongside host Ana Cobos and analyst Miguel Serrano.
In addition to the analysis from the studio in Miami, beIN SPORTS en Español will feature live broadcasts from a rooftop viewing party in New York City where el Clásico is being shown. Carmen Boquin will host the coverage from New York City with several special guests including Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez Blanco.
Last but not least, beIN SPORTS en Español will have reporters on-site in Madrid including Eduardo Biscayart, former Real Madrid and Barcelona striker Javier Saviola, and former Real Madrid goalkeeper Paco Buyo.
Pre-game coverage on beIN SPORTS en Español begins at 12:15pm ET / 9:15am ET — two and a half hours before Real Madrid-Barcelona kicks off!
Post-match coverage will continue until 7pm ET and will then be followed by the premiere of El Club, a new show that will analyze and dissect everything that happened in el Clásico in what promises to be a fun and entertaining manner.
Thanks