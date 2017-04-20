Dominant Robertson earns Fu snooker clash

Sheffield (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Neil Robertson booked a World Championship second-round clash with Hong Kong’s Marco Fu as the Australian crushed Thailand’s Noppon Saengkham on Thursday.
Robertson, the 2010 world champion, wasted little time turning an 8-1 overnight lead into a 10-4 victory at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.
The 35-year-old, now based in England, fired breaks of 70 and 76 to make sure of his place in the last 16.
“I’m very happy to get through. The damage was done yesterday when clearly I took full advantage of his nerves on his debut and I seemed to punish all his mistakes,” Robertson said.
“Overall it was a very professional performance. He came out without any pressure on him and knocked in a lot of great balls.
“He nicked a few back, but from 8-1 you’ve pretty much got to not turn up to get beaten from there.
“Today I was maybe a little bit slack on a few shots but after the interval I regained my focus and was determined to finish it off.”
Five-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan looks set to move into the third round after building up a daunting 6-2 lead over the 2005 champion Shaun Murphy who the former has openly said he does not like.
Murphy, who scraped past 17-year-old Chinese debutant Yan Bingtao in the first round, stoked the fires before the match by picking apart O’Sullivan’s claims he was being bullied by the governing body.
However, it was O’;Sullivan who threatened to bully his oppomnent into submission with some superb snooker with five breaks over 70 including one of 128.
His lead sets up the possibility of closing out Murphy in just two sesssions as he did in the 2014 quarter-finals whipping Murphy 13-3.
