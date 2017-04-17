Where to find Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich, you’ve come to the right place.
In the first leg, Real Madrid traveled to Germany to eek out a 2-1 victory against Bayern Munich and are now certainly in the driving seat to advance to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. At the same time, Bayern Munich still has something to say and will want to improve on the performance from the first leg.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich
What: UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, second leg
When: Game kicks off at 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT; Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Where: Live on FS1 and fubo Premier (free 7-day trial)
FOX Sports is now in full “lame duck” mode with the UEFA Champions League product.
During the pre-match studio show prior to Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich, FOX Sports spent 8 minutes in the studio on the following:
1. An interview on set with Mexico Head Coach Carlos Osorio previewing the upcoming Mexico vs USA World Cup qualifier and the Confederations Cup.
2. A report from Grant Wahl dealing with the proposed CONCACAF League of Nations tournament (which will replace friendly international matches on FIFA international dates.)
One would expect FOX Sports to use the UEFA Champions League product as a “laboratory” in the next 13 months, as it prepares for FIFA World Cup 2018, a product which cost FOX Sports over $150 million in rights fee for U.S. English-language media rights ($425 million for 2 men’s world cups and 3 women’s world cups.)