EPL commentator assignments on NBC Sports, Gameweek 33

NBC Sports Group’s full on-location coverage from the United Kingdom this weekend is highlighted by six-and-a-half hours of live Premier League Sunday coverage from Old Trafford, as Manchester United, currently on a 21-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League, face league-leaders Chelsea this Sunday, April 16, at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN. Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will face his former club for the third time in all competitions this season, looking for redemption after his squad’s 4-0 loss to Chelsea in October, and 1-0 loss in the FA Cup last month.
NBC Sports Group continues its annual tradition by presenting full coverage from the U.K. across three days from three different grounds, featuring on-site studios for pre-match, halftime and post-game shows as well as pitch-side locations just a few feet from the playing field.
Rebecca Lowe returns to her native U.K. to host the Premier League Live pre- and post-match show on-site at each match, joined by a revolving combination of analysts, including the U.S.-based team of Robbie Earle, Kyle Martino and Robbie Mustoe. Arlo White calls the matches, and makes pre-match and post-match appearances from NBC’s pitch-side locations. Earle, Martino and Mustoe each call a match with White. They will join NBC’s UK-based team of Lee Dixon, Graeme Le Saux and Steve Bower for nearly 20 hours of live on-site Premier League coverage across three days.
Premier League Sunday begins at 7:30 a.m. ET from Old Trafford. Lowe is joined in the studio by Dixon and Mustoe, while Bower, Earle and Le Saux provide the pitch-side perspective, and White calls Manchester United v. Chelsea with Martino.
On Saturday, April 15, the team will be at White Hart Lane for eight-and-a-half hours of live coverage, when title chasers Tottenham host Bournemouth at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN. Spurs come off a 4-0 win over Watford, and look to close the seven-point gap with league leaders Chelsea. Coverage begins at 6:30 a.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN. Lowe, Earle, and Le Saux handle coverage from the on-site studio; White, Dixon, and Martino are pitch side; and White calls the match alongside Mustoe.
At 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, NBCSN hosts Crystal Palace v. Leicester City, while CNBC presents Watford v. Swansea City. All matches not on NBCSN or CNBC in the Saturday 10 a.m. ET television window will be available on Premier League Extra Time, a bonus television package available to MVPDs at no extra cost for customers who receive NBCSN. Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET, Bower calls Southampton v. third-place Manchester City on NBC alongside Phil Neville.
In addition to Manchester United v. Chelsea on Sunday, NBCSN presents coverage of West Bromwich Albion v. third-place Liverpool Sunday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Liverpool come off a 2-1 win over Stoke City last Saturday.
On Monday, April 17, NBC Sports Group’s announce team travels to Riverside Stadium for Middlesbrough v. Arsenal at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Middlesbrough will be looking for crucial points in their fight to avoid relegation, while Arsenal’s Champions League qualification hopes suffered a blow after a 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace yesterday. Lowe is joined in the studio by Le Saux and Martino, Bower hosts the pitch-side desk coverage joined by Dixon and Mustoe, and White calls the match with Earle. Mustoe returns to Middlesbrough, for whom he made over 350 appearances over 12 years.
Here’s the schedule of soccer commentators for this weekend’s Premier League matches:
Saturday, April 15, 2017
Spurs vs. Bournemouth, 7:30am, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV – Steve Bower and Robbie Mustoe
Crystal Palace vs. Leicester, 10am, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV – Jim Proudfoot and Matt Holland
Watford vs. Swansea, 10am, CNBC, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue (with World News Extra) and fuboTV – Gary Taphouse and Tony Gale
Everton vs. Burnley, 10am, NBC Sports App – Gary Weaver and Danny Higginbotham
Stoke vs. Hull, 10am, NBC Sports App – Tony Jones and Don Goodman
Sunderland vs. West Ham, 10am, NBC Sports App – Daniel Mann and Neil McCann
Southampton vs. Manchester City, 12:30pm, NBC, Universo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV – Peter Drury and David Prutton
Sunday, April 16, 2017
West Bromwich Albion vs. Liverpool, 8:30am, NBCSN, Universo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV – Jon Champion and David Prutton
Manchester United vs. Chelsea, 11am, NBCSN, Telemundo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV – Arlo White and Kyle Martino
Monday, April 17, 2017
Middlesbrough vs. Arsenal, 3pm, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV – Steve Bower and Robbie Earle
