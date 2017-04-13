beIN SPORTS to broadcast English Championship triple header on Good Friday

Soccer fans in the United States will be able to watch a triple header of English Championship games on Friday, April 14 on beIN SPORTS.
With only five games remaining in the regular season, everything is still up for grabs. Brighton and Newcastle are jostling for the title, while the race to finish in the playoff positions will go down to the wire. In the relegation zone, Rotherham look done for but there’s a scrap near the bottom as several clubs including Blackburn and Wigan that are fighting to avoid being relegated to League One.
So Friday’s fixtures could have big implications on the EFL Championship.
The first game is between Bristol City and Queens Park Rangers. In that match, Bristol City needs a win to move away from the relegation zone, while QPR will be hoping for a better performance than the one against Brighton last week. Bristol City against QPR kicks off at 10am ET.
Following City against QPR, beIN SPORTS will broadcast the game between Wolves and Brighton at Noon ET on beIN SPORTS. Brighton is currently in first place, but the Seagulls know that a defeat against Wolves could open the gap for Newcastle United to leapfrog them into first.
Third and finally, the 2:45pm ET game between Newcastle United and Leeds United will be shown on beIN SPORTS Connect. In that game, Newcastle will already know the result of the Brighton match, but a win for Leeds could push them into third place depending on other results.
It’s all to play for.
Here’s the complete TV and streaming schedule of matches for viewers in the USA:
Friday, April 14
Bristol City vs. Queens Park Rangers, 10am, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (free trial)
Wolves vs. Brighton, Noon, beIN SPORTS, Sling World Sports and fuboTV (free trial)
Newcastle vs. Leeds, 2:45pm, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
If you don’t have beIN SPORTS, you can watch the games via a free trial (see links above). The advantage of fuboTV is that the streaming service allows you to access beIN SPORTS Connect. Watch the video below for step-by-step instructions to get beIN SPORTS Connect to work (note that beIN SPORTS Connect doesn’t work on the Firefox browser).
Great news! Would have thought Leeds Newcastle would be aired instead of a PSG Angers though.
Me too but beIN SPORTS’ CEO and chairman owns PSG.