Barcelona-Real Madrid el Clasico coverage promises to be best yet from beIN SPORTS

Based on the wall-to-wall coverage that beIN SPORTS is planning for the April 23rd encounter between Barcelona and Real Madrid, this one game should be the most closely covered el Clasico of all time on US television.
The coverage plans by beIN SPORTS include a live broadcast of the game across both English-language (beIN SPORTS) and Spanish-language (beIN SPORTS en Español) networks. The game kicks off at 2:45pm ET on Sunday, April 23, which is a much more favorable timeslot for viewers in the United States compared to the 10:15am ET/7:15am PT broadcast of the previous Clasico in early December 2016.
Pre-match coverage of Barcelona against Real Madrid will begin in the hours leading up to the 2:45pm ET kickoff. Earlier on Sunday, beIN SPORTS will broadcast AC Milan vs. Empoli from 9am-11am ET. There are no other matches scheduled to air on beIN SPORTS until the 2:45-4:45pm ET el Clasico, so that paves the way for beIN SPORTS to focus over 3 hours of pre-game coverage.
On beIN SPORTS en Español, the Spanish-language network will broadcast the Celta vs. Real Betis game live from 10:15am-12:15pm ET. Following that game, the broadcaster will begin previewing el Clasico.
For this el Clasico, the biggest difference is the amount of other feeds that viewers can watch via beIN SPORTS Connect to enhance the coverage of the game.
beIN SPORTS will have three separate feeds of the game in addition to the English-language and Spanish-language broadcasts. They will have an Real Madrid ISO focus (channel 9), which will focus on Real Madrid players during the match. They’ll also have a Barcelona ISO focus (channel 10) following Barca players around. Last but not least, beIN SPORTS Connect will have a second screen experience stream too (channel 8) — presumably sharing stats and reactions from social media as fans from around the United States watch the match.
After the game, beIN SPORTS will show the post-match press conferences live on beIN SPORTS Connect (channel 8). There’s no doubt that the post-match remarks from managers Luis Enrique and Diego Simeone will be worth hearing.
beIN SPORTS Connect, which includes 11 streaming channels, is the legal streaming app from the US broadcaster. In order to access beIN SPORTS Connect via their website, you need to subscribe to one of the following TV providers: AT&T U-verse, Atlantic Broadband, Bright House, COX, DirecTV, DISH, Frontier, Hotwire, Liberty, Mediacom, Optimum, RCN, Time Warner, Verizon Fios and enTouch.
If your TV provider isn’t listed above, you can watch beIN SPORTS Connect via a free 7-day trial to legal streaming service fuboTV. Watch the video below for step-by-step instructions of how to get beIN SPORTS Connect working on fuboTV.
