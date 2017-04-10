LA Galaxy average attendance down 17% this season

After the first 56 matches of the 2017 MLS season, the average reported attendance is nearly even with 2016. It’s currently down just 0.82%.
In MLS gameweek 6, New England and Philadelphia had disappointing reported attendances. But LA Galaxy continues to slide at the gate. The southern California team’s reported average attendance is down 17 percent this season. It appears that Gio Dos Santos doesn’t offer enough glitz for the LA crowd.
Meanwhile, the reported attendance for the Real Salt Lake game was impressive given the snow that descended on the stadium. It’s doubtful that other cities would have drawn as well as the Rio Tinto crowd given the weather conditions.
Last but not least, there were good showings elsewhere in the league with reported sellout crowds in Kansas City, Orlando and San Jose.
Here are the reported attendances for MLS gameweek 6:
|Franchise
|Attendance
|Chicago
|16,434
|Dallas
|16,048
|DC United
|18,855
|Kansas City
|19,249
|Los Angeles
|19,058
|New England
|14,725
|Orlando
|25,527
|Philadelphia
|15,437
|Salt Lake
|17,069
|San Jose
|18,000
|Toronto
|26,812
Here is the 2017 MLS attendance report through gameweek 6:
|MLS Attendance – Equal # of Home Games
|2016
|2017
|Att
|Att
|Att +/-
|GP
|Atlanta
|NA
|50,610
|NA
|2
|Seattle
|39,769
|42,891
|7.85%
|2
|Montreal
|27,545
|34,373
|24.79%
|1
|Toronto
|27,387
|27,361
|-0.09%
|2
|Minnesota
|NA
|26,386
|NA
|2
|Orlando
|40,101
|25,527
|-36.34%
|3
|Vancouver
|23,759
|21,535
|-9.36%
|3
|LA Galaxy
|25,667
|21,198
|-17.41%
|3
|Portland
|21,144
|21,144
|0.00%
|3
|NYCFC
|26,112
|20,947
|-19.78%
|3
|Sporting KC
|20,199
|19,216
|-4.87%
|3
|Salt Lake
|19,409
|18,979
|-2.22%
|3
|Houston
|21,390
|18,386
|-14.04%
|3
|San Jose
|18,000
|18,000
|0.00%
|3
|Red Bulls
|18,235
|17,794
|-2.42%
|2
|D.C. United
|14,965
|16,429
|9.78%
|4
|Philadelphia Union
|16,019
|16,116
|0.61%
|2
|FC Dallas
|14,375
|16,099
|11.99%
|2
|Colorado
|14,123
|15,070
|6.70%
|2
|Chicago
|14,149
|14,854
|4.98%
|3
|NE Revs
|13,976
|13,148
|-5.92%
|2
|Columbus
|17,145
|12,772
|-25.51%
|3
Interesting. I am by no means a representative case but I stopped going to Galaxy games because it’s virtually impossible to take public transit there. And driving there is a nightmare because they don’t allow you to park on the neighborhood streets around the stadium, forcing you into their parking lots where it has taken me as long as an hour to get out of after a game. I can’t wait until LAFC gets going so that I can hop on the train to get to their games.