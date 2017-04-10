Home
LA Galaxy average attendance down 17% this season

April 10, 2017 attendance, Leagues: Major League Soccer 1 Comment

Photo credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

After the first 56 matches of the 2017 MLS season, the average reported attendance is nearly even with 2016. It’s currently down just 0.82%.

In MLS gameweek 6, New England and Philadelphia had disappointing reported attendances. But LA Galaxy continues to slide at the gate. The southern California team’s reported average attendance is down 17 percent this season. It appears that Gio Dos Santos doesn’t offer enough glitz for the LA crowd.

Meanwhile, the reported attendance for the Real Salt Lake game was impressive given the snow that descended on the stadium. It’s doubtful that other cities would have drawn as well as the Rio Tinto crowd given the weather conditions.

Last but not least, there were good showings elsewhere in the league with reported sellout crowds in Kansas City, Orlando and San Jose.

Here are the reported attendances for MLS gameweek 6:

Franchise Attendance
Chicago 16,434
Dallas 16,048
DC United 18,855
Kansas City 19,249
Los Angeles 19,058
New England 14,725
Orlando 25,527
Philadelphia 15,437
Salt Lake 17,069
San Jose 18,000
Toronto 26,812

Here is the 2017 MLS attendance report through gameweek 6:

MLS Attendance – Equal # of Home Games  
  2016 2017    
  Att Att Att +/- GP
Atlanta NA 50,610 NA 2
Seattle 39,769 42,891 7.85% 2
Montreal 27,545 34,373 24.79% 1
Toronto 27,387 27,361 -0.09% 2
Minnesota NA 26,386 NA 2
Orlando 40,101 25,527 -36.34% 3
Vancouver 23,759 21,535 -9.36% 3
LA Galaxy 25,667 21,198 -17.41% 3
Portland 21,144 21,144 0.00% 3
NYCFC 26,112 20,947 -19.78% 3
Sporting KC 20,199 19,216 -4.87% 3
Salt Lake 19,409 18,979 -2.22% 3
Houston 21,390 18,386 -14.04% 3
San Jose 18,000 18,000 0.00% 3
Red Bulls 18,235 17,794 -2.42% 2
D.C. United 14,965 16,429 9.78% 4
Philadelphia Union 16,019 16,116 0.61% 2
FC Dallas 14,375 16,099 11.99% 2
Colorado 14,123 15,070 6.70% 2
Chicago 14,149 14,854 4.98% 3
NE Revs 13,976 13,148 -5.92% 2
Columbus 17,145 12,772 -25.51% 3

HT Overlapping Run

  1. Aram April 10, 2017

    Interesting. I am by no means a representative case but I stopped going to Galaxy games because it’s virtually impossible to take public transit there. And driving there is a nightmare because they don’t allow you to park on the neighborhood streets around the stadium, forcing you into their parking lots where it has taken me as long as an hour to get out of after a game. I can’t wait until LAFC gets going so that I can hop on the train to get to their games.

