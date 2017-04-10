Chelsea-Spurs FA Cup semi-final to be televised live on FOX over-the-air network

The highly anticipated FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Spurs will be televised live on the over-the-air FOX network on Saturday, April 22.
For soccer fans in the United States, that’ll guarantee that the game will get into as many TV households as possible as the two London clubs fight it out for a chance to play in the final against the winner of Arsenal against Manchester City. The match has the intriguing storyline of the two clubs that are fighting it out to win the Premier League title.
The semi-final between Chelsea and Spurs will kick off at 12:15pm ET on FOX.
The anticipation for the Chelsea-Spurs match will be at a fever pitch with both the Blues and Lilywhites playing the best soccer this season. Depending on what happens in this game, it could have a psychological impact on the Premier League title race too in the remaining weeks of the season.
