EPL commentator assignments on NBC Sports, Gameweek 32

April 7, 2017 Leagues: EPL 1 Comment

Weekend Premier League match action begins this Saturday, April 8, at 7 a.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN, followed by second-place Tottenham v. Watford at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Universo. Tottenham come off a 2-0 win against Burnley, and sit within seven points of the top spot with nine matches remaining in the season.

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN and Universo host coverage of Manchester City v. Hull City, while CNBC presents Stoke City v. Liverpool.

Saturday’s live match coverage wraps up at 12:30 p.m. ET with Bournemouth v. Chelsea on NBC. White calls the match, joined by Dixon at Vitality Stadium. Following the match, NBC presents a live Goal Zone at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Premier League Sunday kicks off this Sunday, April 9, at 7:30 a.m. ET with Premier League Live followed by Sunderland v. Manchester United at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Telemundo. Sunday at 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN presents coverage of Everton v. Leicester City.

Here’s the schedule of soccer commentators for this weekend’s Premier League matches:

 

Saturday, April 8, 2017

Spurs vs. Watford, 7:30am, NBCSN, Universo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Peter Drury and Jim Beglin

Manchester City vs. Hull, 10am, NBCSN, Universo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Gary Weaver and Danny Higginbotham

Stoke vs. Liverpool, 10am, CNBC, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue (With World News Extra add-on) and fuboTV — Jim Proudfoot and Matt Holland

Middlesbrough vs. Burnley, 10am, NBC Sports App — Tony Jones and Iain Dowie

West Brom vs. Southampton, 10am, NBC Sports App — Jonathan Beck and Garry Birtles

West Ham vs. Swansea, 10am, NBC Sports App — Gary Taphouse and Tony Gale

Bournemouth vs. Chelsea, 12:30pm, NBC, Universo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Arlo White and Lee Dixon

 

Sunday, April 9, 2017

Sunderland vs. Manchester United, 8:30am, NBCSN, Telemundo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Peter Drury and Clive Allen

Everton vs. Leicester, 11am, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Jon Champion and Jim Beglin

 

Monday, April 10, 2017

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal, 3pm, NBCSN, Universo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Martin Tyler and Kevin Kilbane

 

  1. Saints Fan April 8, 2017

    Thanks. Early games recorded to zonk through. No way am I setting alarm to hear the patronizing tones of Drury.
    WBA 1 Saints 3.

