EPL commentator assignments on NBC Sports, Gameweek 32

Weekend Premier League match action begins this Saturday, April 8, at 7 a.m. ET with Premier League Live on NBCSN, followed by second-place Tottenham v. Watford at 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Universo. Tottenham come off a 2-0 win against Burnley, and sit within seven points of the top spot with nine matches remaining in the season.
Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN and Universo host coverage of Manchester City v. Hull City, while CNBC presents Stoke City v. Liverpool.
Saturday’s live match coverage wraps up at 12:30 p.m. ET with Bournemouth v. Chelsea on NBC. White calls the match, joined by Dixon at Vitality Stadium. Following the match, NBC presents a live Goal Zone at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Premier League Sunday kicks off this Sunday, April 9, at 7:30 a.m. ET with Premier League Live followed by Sunderland v. Manchester United at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Telemundo. Sunday at 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN presents coverage of Everton v. Leicester City.
Here’s the schedule of soccer commentators for this weekend’s Premier League matches:
Saturday, April 8, 2017
Spurs vs. Watford, 7:30am, NBCSN, Universo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Peter Drury and Jim Beglin
Manchester City vs. Hull, 10am, NBCSN, Universo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Gary Weaver and Danny Higginbotham
Stoke vs. Liverpool, 10am, CNBC, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue (With World News Extra add-on) and fuboTV — Jim Proudfoot and Matt Holland
Middlesbrough vs. Burnley, 10am, NBC Sports App — Tony Jones and Iain Dowie
West Brom vs. Southampton, 10am, NBC Sports App — Jonathan Beck and Garry Birtles
West Ham vs. Swansea, 10am, NBC Sports App — Gary Taphouse and Tony Gale
Bournemouth vs. Chelsea, 12:30pm, NBC, Universo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Arlo White and Lee Dixon
Sunday, April 9, 2017
Sunderland vs. Manchester United, 8:30am, NBCSN, Telemundo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Peter Drury and Clive Allen
Everton vs. Leicester, 11am, NBCSN, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Jon Champion and Jim Beglin
Monday, April 10, 2017
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal, 3pm, NBCSN, Universo, NBC Sports App, DIRECTV NOW, Sling Blue and fuboTV — Martin Tyler and Kevin Kilbane
Thanks. Early games recorded to zonk through. No way am I setting alarm to hear the patronizing tones of Drury.
WBA 1 Saints 3.