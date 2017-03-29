Why truTV may be Turner Sports’ ticket to UEFA Champions League success

While many English-language sportswriters and sports business reporters in the U.S. were caught by surprise by Turner Sports’ $180 million winning bid for the U.S. English-language media rights for the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League for August 2018-May 2021, this seemingly bold move by Turner Sports appears to this long-time observer of the U.S. sports media business to be part of a plan that was formulated by Turner Sports executives at the start of this decade.
Ever since Turner Sports won the rights in April 2010 to the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball tournament in a joint bid with CBS Sports, Turner Sports has been looking for another sports TV product with a predominately young male audience (ages 18-34) to bolster truTV, which aired its first live sports event with four “First Four” basketball games from University of Dayton Arena in March 2011. (Some readers may recall that former British Prime Minister David Cameron attended one of the “First Four” basketball games in Dayton as a guest of former U.S. President Barack Obama, and that Cameron alluded to the similarities between the NCAA basketball tournament and the English F.A. Cup in an interview conducted by truTV basketball co-commentator Clark Kellogg.)
Sportswriter Jon Wilner of San Jose Mercury News wrote the following on March 11, 2011 in his College Hotline blog:
Turner’s involvement with the NCAA Tournament — specifically: its interest in building TruTV — indicates that it may come to the negotiating table (for PAC-12 Conference media rights), perhaps with a partner.
Described by one source as being “as hungry as anyone,” Turner is well aware (through its experience with the NBA on TBS/TNT) that showing live sports content allows it to charge more for subscriber fees.
Having one week of college basketball on truTV each year is clearly NOT enough for Time Warner, the parent company of Turner Broadcasting and Turner Sports, to charge a premium monthly subscriber fee for truTV, in comparison to Turner Broadcasting’s entertainment TV channels with live sports coverage, namely TNT, which airs National Basketball Association regular season and playoff games, and TBS which airs Major League Baseball regular season and playoff games:
Since 2011, Turner Sports had several opportunities to submit bids for video rights to sports properties with young male audiences, namely “Power 5” college football and basketball products, but Turner Sports had not been successful in landing the rights to any of those properties.
However, a shift in programming priorities at FOX Sports, which held the U.S. English-language (and Spanish-language) video rights to the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League since August 2009, gave Turner Sports the opening to land a live sports TV product to bolster truTV.
Specifically, FOX Sports hired former NBC and ESPN production executive Jamie Horowitz to run FOX Sports’ English-language U.S. networks FS1 and FS2. Horowitz, who was credited with launching “manufactured debate” sports talk programs at the ESPN networks such as First Take and SportsNation, spent millions of dollars to hire sports talk talent away from competitors. High-profile talent hired by Horowitz include Colin Cowherd (who moved his show The Herd to air on FS1 on weekdays at 12 noon-3pm Eastern Time starting September 2015) and Doug Gottlieb (who has signed with FOX Sports to move his show from CBS Sports Network to FS1 on weekdays at 3pm-6 pm Eastern Time starting April 24, 2017.)
With FOX Sports having committed sizable programming and talent investments to build FS1 as a destination for sports talk and manufactured debate shows on weekday afternoons, this observer believes that the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League properties no longer make any sense for FOX Sports, from both a financial perspective and a programming perspective.
After all, why would FOX Sports want to spend another $50-60 million each year for the two UEFA club properties, which would conflict with both the Colin Cowherd and Doug Gottlieb shows and would force FS1 to preempt both shows 42 times each season?
With the knowledge that FOX Sports executives would NOT make a large bid for the U.S. English-language video rights to the two UEFA club properties, Turner Sports executives acted on the perfect opportunity to grab a live sports TV product with a young demographic that will allow Time Warner to raise monthly subscribe fee for truTV.
If Time Warner were able to raise the monthly subscriber fee for truTV by six cents each month, from $0.10 to $0.16, then Time Warner will be able to generate an additional $62.4 million in annual subscriber fee to pay for the U.S. English-language video rights to the UEFA club properties:
$0.06 /subscriber/month x 12 months/year x 86.8 million subscribers = $62.4 million/year
Readers should be able to convince themselves that Turner Sports will most likely put on truTV the best UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League matches in both the 1pm Eastern (new for the UEFA Champions League starting August 2018) and the 3pm Eastern time slots, namely those matches featuring billion-dollar starting lineups by the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, and big English Premier League clubs with proven audience drawing power in the U.S. such as Manchester United.
As for the secondary matches in each time slot, this observer believes that Turner Sports will put those matches on HLN, the channel formerly known as Headline News. Ever since re-branding Headline News into HLN in 2014 to target the “social media generation”, Turner Broadcasting has tried several programming initiatives, one of which was to put live sports programming on HLN for the first time in 2016 when Turner Sports used HLN to provide “overflow” coverage of NBA playoff games to HLN when the first game of a scheduled doubleheader on TNT ran over its allotted time.
While some readers of this article may be disappointed that Turner Sports is NOT likely, in my opinion, to use either TNT or TBS for UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League coverage, readers should be able to understand why Turner Sports would rather put the UEFA club properties on truTV and HLN. The reasons are similar to the reasons why ESPN put the UEFA Champions League on ESPN2 instead of ESPN in 1994-2005, and why FOX Sports moved the best UEFA Champions League matches from the FOX Sports regional networks and FX to FOX Soccer Channel shortly after FOX Sports started coverage of the UEFA Champions League in 2008.
As for the production aspects, because Turner Sports already has experience running NBA TV (under contract with the NBA) on a tight budget by taking the commentary feeds from various regional sports networks instead of sending its own talent to live NBA games airing on NBA TV, one would expect Turner Sports to follow that model with the UEFA club properties by using the world feeds produced by the production company under contract with UEFA. FOX Sports has been using those world feeds from London-based Input Media for the UEFA Champions League since August 2015 (after Sky Sports lost the rights in the U.K.).
One of the strengths of Turner Sports has always been its studio shows. Specifically, the studio shows for NBA on TNT with Emmy Award-winning host Ernie Johnson, Jr. and an A-List cast of rotating studio analysts such as Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal, are widely perceived to be the gold standard for studio shows on U.S. sports television.
One would expect Turner Sports to devote significant resources to build its studio show for the UEFA Champions League property. Many English-speaking candidates with experience playing in the UEFA Champions League now live in the U.S. are available for Turner Sports to select as pundits.
SEE MORE: Who Turner Sports should hire for Champions League TV coverage
As for the studio host for the UEFA Champions League on Turner Sports, even though Johnson was involved with TNT’s coverage of FIFA World Cup 1990, this observer does NOT believe Turner Sports executives will ask Johnson to take on the additional duties, primarily because Johnson is way too busy with his excellent work on NBA on TNT.
This observer believes that Turner Sports will select a young presenter, likely under the age of 35, with significant on-camera experience with major international soccer as a studio host, news presenter, interviewer, and correspondent. Turner Sports can choose from many candidates, both male and female, many of whom are already based in the U.S.
One very strong candidate for this studio host position was hired by Turner Broadcasting less than a year ago to anchor World Sport on CNN International and CNN Airport Network.
English-American sports TV news presenter Kate Riley moved to Atlanta to join CNN full time in June 2016, after having worked for Sky Sports, Premier League Productions/IMG Sports Media, and the BBC among other media outlets in the U.K. Riley was born in Bakersfield, California to an English father and an American mother. She spent her teenage years in Ipswich, England; she studied Geography at Leicester University; and she earned her master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism from Cardiff University in Wales.
Readers can watch Kate Riley’s recent work for CNN on the news channel’s website. Plus, Riley has posted on YouTube her demo reel from 2015, featuring her work for Sky Sports and BBC.
Riley also posted a video clip of her ALS Ice Bucket Challenge in 2014 on YouTube. This video clip should give the reader an idea of Riley’s personality.
If Turner Sports were to follow the recent trend of major U.S. sports media outlets hiring young female studio hosts with significant experience covering major international soccer (examples include Rebecca Lowe at NBC Sports, Kate Abdo at FOX Sports, and Kay Murray at beIN SPORTS) then Riley is obviously the odds-on favorite for the role of studio host for UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League coverage for Turner Sports, as Riley is already employed by Turner Broadcasting.
This observer puts the probability of Riley being offered the studio host role by Turner Sports for UEFA Champions League coverage at 80%.
If Riley were indeed given the additional duties, then her selection by Turner Sports executives would certainly generate news headlines.
i think we should do is put Tnt/Tbs the matches and trutv has a Whiparound games for uefa soccer coverage in 2018
Time Warner (the parent of Turner) can’t raise $60 million/year in subscriber fee increases by putting UEFA Champions League matches on TNT and/or TBS. The subscriber fees on those channels are too high already.
Time Warner can raise $60 million/year in subscriber fees by putting the matches on truTV and HLN.
There is no possible way for Turner to recoup the $60 million/year in rights fee by selling advertising. The viewership for UEFA Champions League in the U.S. market is still too small for the advertising-only model to work economically.
I understand that some veterans in the industry are concerned that Turner Sports might be tempted to move too quickly to lock up a studio host for the UEFA Champions League telecasts.
Those concerns are valid, as I believe that Kate Riley has never hosted a studio show for a live sports event.
Not every successful news presenter/correspondent has the skills and the temperament to be a studio host for a live event.
A studio host for a live event is a highly stressful job, requiring the host to think on her feet under tremendous time pressure. She will have to formulate relevant follow-up questions for reporters and pundits in an instant.
Furthermore, a studio host for a live event will have to moderate a panel of pundits, many of whom will behave like children and will get into heated arguments. Will the host be able to keep control of the pundits and move the show along so that the show can take all the commercial breaks on time?
The studio host must also be able to transition and recover gracefully from technical malfunctions. How will she react if the video feed of the reporter from the stadium were cut off? How will she react if the lights in the studio were to fail during the live broadcast?
Knowing that Turner Sports is a competent organization that demands excellence, one would expect Turner Sports to thoroughly and rigorously audition a short list of candidates for the studio host position, with Kate Riley likely getting the first opportunity to audition.
Cantona—
Why are you saying “she” so much here? It can be “she” or “he”. Do you know if this is definitely going to a female host then?
Rob Stone isn’t female, and neither is Dan Thomas, Sebastian Salazar or Liam McHugh.
At first, I thought this was a very thoughtful, well written piece. But the more I think about it now, from Turner not deciding to put a big property like UEFA Champs League on the primary TNT and TBS channels (as that is available to the most eyeballs, including those in hotels, airports and are traveling and don’t want to have to rely on their phone or laptop to watch a prominent game) to now Kate Riley being pushed like this, there seems a bit of an ulterior motive to this post.
Since it’s Turner, I’m expecting to see a clownish studio show, and a deluge of in-game ads cluttering up the screen during the game. And if they use their own dopey American game commentators instead of the Brits like Martin Tyler, etc., I’ll never watch a single minute of that garbage.
Joe in Dallas:
Will you please relax?
I would not be surprised if Turner were to select only one “American” to be on camera, and she is only American by birth as she is culturally British and she broadcasts with a British accent.
The World Feed commentators calling the matches “off tube” at Input Media in London are all British.
If Turner were to spurge a little and do what NBC does by hiring one team to broadcast big matches from the stadium, I would expect Turner to hire two British commentators.
As for your “clown show” comment:
There are two many divers, cheats, and poor referees blowing calls in UEFA Champions League play.
One would expect Turner Sports to offer a viewer participation element in the spirit of the wildly successful Shaqtin’ A Fool on both TNT and NBA TV.
Studio pundits working on UEFA Champions League matches for Turner will absolutely be expected to mock and ridicule these divers, cheaters, and poor referees. A easy name for this post-game segment is of course:
NOT tru.
Not only does “NOT tru” incorporate the truTV brand, “NOT tru” just happens to rhyme with “not cool”. That’s something that can certainly relate to males ages 12-25 and 18-34.
If you find Turner networks, and “Shaqtin’ a Fool” to be entertaining, more power to you. But not all of us are so enthralled with American sports broadcasting that we want to see carbon copies on football (soccer) broadcasts. Especially not the juvenile studio shows.
what wrong puting tnt/tbs/trutv the uefa soccer staring 2018 and they can work this out the media on turner sports
Eddie:
The monthly subscriber fees for TNT ($1.76) and TBS ($0.91) are already too high due to NBA on TNT and MLB on TBS.
However, the monthly subscriber fee for truTV is only $0.10. Time Warner (parent of Turner) has plenty of room to raise the monthly subscriber fee for truTV. Time Warner’s preferred method in the past with TNT and TBS has always been to add live sports events. Turner will have UEFA Champions League to accomplish the same thing with truTV.
Turner Sports cannot make the same mistake ESPN, Inc. made by putting too many expensive products on ESPN(1), which has a monthly subscriber fee of over $7. Pay TV operators (cable, satellite, telco) has repeatedly singled out ESPN(1) for blame every time someone complains about the cost of his/her monthly pay TV bill.
(The regional sports networks are more expensive than ESPN(1),, but ESPN(1) is still getting all the blame, fairly or not.)
At this point, most readers who have put some thought into how pay TV works would agree that Turner Sports’ plans to raise the subscriber fee for truTV by 6 cents a month in order to pay the $60 million/year rights fee for the UEFA club properties. I am 99% confident that the best UEFA Champions League matches (plus the UEFA Super Cup) will be headed for truTV come September 2018 (August 2018 for the UEFA Super Cup).
Because the UEFA Champions League will have matches in 2 time slots (1pm and 3pm Eastern) starting September 2018, Turner will only need 2 English-language channels. I am assuming that the overflow channel will be HLN in the chart below. Note that the overflow channel will only be needed during the Group Stage because of the 2 time slots.
[Also note that the “playoff round” is no longer included in the rights package because the 4 best leagues (based on UEFA Coefficients) will have 4 teams each into the Group Stage. ]
(All dates are estimates.)
UEFA Super Cup
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
3pm Eastern – live on truTV
UEFA Champions League – Group Stage
Tuesday, September 18, 2018
1pm Eastern – Match “A” on truTV, Match “B” on HLN or streaming
3pm Eastern – Match “A” on truTV, Match “B” on HLN, Matches “C”, “D”, “E”, and “F” via streaming
Tuesday, September 19, 2018
1pm Eastern – Match “A” on truTV, Match “B” on HLN or streaming
3pm Eastern – Match “A” on truTV, Match “B” on HLN, Matches “C”, “D”, “E”, and “F” via streaming
(Repeat for October 2-3, October 23-24, November 6-7, November 27-28, December 11-12).
UEFA Champions League – Round of 16
Feb 12-13, 19-20, March 5-6, 12-13
1pm Eastern – live on truTV
3pm Eastern – live on truTV
(2pm Eastern and 4pm Eastern on March 12-13 due to Daylight Time in the U.S. and Standard Time in Europe)
No need for overflow channel due to two time slots
Quarterfinals
April 10-11, 17-18
1pm Eastern – live on truTV
3pm Eastern – live on truTV
Semifinals
April 30-May 1, May 7-8
3pm Eastern – live on truTV
Final
Saturday May 25, 2019
3pm Eastern – live on truTV
Unless I am missing someone, Turner Broadcasting currently has a pool of 6 sports anchors and correspondents involved with the World Sport program on CNN International and CNN Airport Network:
Based in Atlanta:
Kate Riley
Don Riddell
Patrick Snell
Based in London:
Amanda Davies
Alex Thomas
Rhiannon Jones (freelance)
One can narrow this pool of 6 into just 2 if one were to come up with “in house” candidates for the studio host role for UEFA Champions League on truTV, which will target young American males ages 18-34 who want to consume big time international soccer on U.S. English-language television.
(My apologies to Ms. Davies if she were reading this. Ms. Davies will turn 39 by the time the UEFA Champions League starts airing on truTV in September 2018.)
Kate Riley and Rhiannon Jones have different strengths and weaknesses.
Let’s do a “tale of the tape” to compare the two.
1. Experience: edge goes to Rhiannon Jones, as she has actual experience hosting studio shows for live event broadcasts when she worked at Real Madrid TV. Based on my limited research, I believe that Kate Riley has never hosted a studio show for a live sports event.
2. Physical appearance: edge goes to Rhiannon Jones, who is physically fit, looks a like a model, and has done “brand ambassador” work (wearing a uniform or costume to represent a brand at a trade show or event. Interestingly, Ms. Jones and I have both done brand ambassador work at a trade show organized by Google, though at different trade shows on different continents.) Kate Riley appears to me to be no taller than 5′ 4″.
3. Personality needed to connect to male viewers ages 18-34: edge goes to Kate Riley. Watch the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge videos of Kate Riley and Rhiannon Jones, and you can see the difference in personality between the two:
Kate Riley’s ice bucket challenge: https://youtu.be/U5M9cMVfvOU
Rhiannon Jones’ ice bucket challenge: https://youtu.be/eMY1e9BKp00
4. Production and storytelling skills: edge goes to Kate Riley. Her Leicester City FC in Hollywood package for World Sport illustrates her full range of skills, not to mention her personality.
http://www.cnn.com/videos/sports/2016/08/07/leicester-city-new-season-preps-hollywood-riley-pkg.cnn
When CNN needed to hire someone to replace the infamous Canadian “Diva” Lara Baldesarra to anchor World Sport, CNN had a choice of several candidates, including two freelancers at the time of hire: Kate Riley and Rhiannon Jones.
CNN hired Kate Riley full time.
—
With that said, Rhiannon Jones will have significant value if Turner Sports were to hire her for a role on the UEFA Champions League on truTV broadcasts. Because Ms. Jones speaks Spanish fluently and is learning Portuguese as well, she would be way too valuable as a pre-match and touchline reporter, particularly for matches involving Barcelona or Real Madrid.
okay thank you the information but what about the Ncaa games and can mess the the schedule the the matches during Europe league soccer on trutv
The only conflicts the NCAA Round of 64 basketball games on truTV will conflict with the UEFA club competitions will be the UEFA Europa League games on one Thursday in March.
One would expect Turner to use HLN as the primary outlet for Europa League games if truTV were not available. (TBS and TNT will also not be available.)